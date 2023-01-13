The Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame recently announced its newest members. Two of those members are from Shady Spring and Liberty high schools.
The induction ceremony will take place Feb. 4 at Shady Spring High School preceding the Larry Snuffer Slam Tournament at approximately 10:30 a.m.
The lone representative from Shady Spring High School is John Forren. John had over 100 career wins as a Tiger. He won numerous invitational championships and was the Coalfield Conference Champion in 2011 (125 pounds) and 2013 (120).
In 2011, John finished fifth place in the state. In 2013, Shady moved up to the AAA class and John won the regional tournament, pinning all his opponents. He went on to win the AAA 120 pound state championship and finished the season with a remarkable 42-2 record.
His coach, Larry Ransom, related, "John was an extremely hard worker and he had some great workout partners like Logan Robertson, Zack Clark and Tyler Kosut. They pushed each other in every practice."
Forren became a referee after high school but still frets sometimes that he didn't try college wrestling. He presently works in the coal mines and directs most of his attention to his wife Marissa, along with daughters Ariana and Adelynn.
Liberty's Addam Lewis was a state place winner three years for the Raiders. He was fifth in 1997 (152), third in 1998 (160) and first in 1999 (189). Lewis also had over 100 wins as a competitor and won numerous invitational titles. He won the Coalfield Conference Championship (189) in 1999, but lost the regional title bout to Indy's Josh Moyer.
In the 1999 state tournament, Addam's workout partner, Steve Kinley, won his second state title and Addam followed up with his first championship. Another workout partner, Scott Farr, placed fifth in the 215-pound class. The Raiders finished eighth that year, which was the best Liberty showing ever until it was surpassed in 2008 when the team was sixth.
Addam 's coach, Randy Daniel, stated, "Addam was a smart wrestler, worked hard, and never entered a match thinking he was going to lose."
Lewis now lives in Lexington, Ky., with his wife Anna, and children Aubrey, Alexander and Amelia. He owns a residential contracting company. He will receive his plaque at a later date.
