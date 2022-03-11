Former Woodrow track athlete English signs with Glenville

DeVon English Jr. didn't necessarily believe in himself, but Woodrow Wilson track coach Steve Kidd sure did.
"Coach Kidd just let me be myself and let everything take care of myself," English said. "He told me that I was going to get a scholarship, and I never believed him, really."
Kidd knew what he was talking about.
English signed his letter of intent on Friday to continue his track and field career at Glenville State. He had also considered West Liberty and Virginia Tech, among others.
He will join friend and former Shady Spring track star Isaiah Valentine with the Pioneers.
"The school, the environment," English said, listing things he liked about Glenville. "Just the way the coaching staff was toward me and how the (head) coach was. He wasn't forceful or anything. He kind of was open arms, and even with me being at JUCO, he still wanted me and kept in contact with me. It just felt like home. Plus it's only two hours away from home."
English moved to Beckley from Texas when he was a sophomore and attended Woodrow Wilson. A year later, he was one of the several thousand high school athletes who had their spring sports seasons ripped away at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kidd believes that interrupted what could have been a special run for Woodrow track. And he was certainly confident in English, not just because of his talent but also his work ethic.
"He just worked," Kidd said. "He loved track. He played basketball, but I think his love was track. You never had to ask him to work. He was always one of the leaders in drills. He just loved track."
After the Covid year, English moved back to Texas and graduated high school. He is now running for Jacksonville (Texas) College in preparation for his days with the Pioneers.
"I'm at a junior college in Texas for a year just because of the Covid year so I can get a year back," said English, who runs the 100- and 200-meters and does the long jump and high jump. "Then I get four years still, so I'll be spending four years at Glenville and I'll see what happens."
