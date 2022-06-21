The final score in the summer practice window games for most high school teams aren’t the same of those in spring, so Woodrow Wilson’s 8-3 loss to Seth McClung’s Florida Gulf Coast Prospects 18-u Green team in a game Tuesday at Woodrow Wilson wasn’t of prime concern Flying Eagles coach J.P. Stevens.
High-leverage situations are another thing all together.
Take rising sophomore Reid Warden for example.
In the first inning he swung at a 3-0 pitch and popped the pitch up.
But in the fourth inning he came in with the bases-loaded and, after a single dropped in front of the left fielder, proceeded to strike out the side.
“I think everything matters,” Stevens said. “Reid was a freshman last year and all he got to do was DH (designated hitter) I think now he’s trying to earn that (outfield) spot. Swinging at 3-0, he feels like he has got to do a little more than what he’s got to do. He also pitched, not as much as he should have, but he came in and did his job. Having four or five guys competing for that last outfield spot or third base is going to make everyone better.”
And that is the name of the game in the summer.
Getting better.
Woodrow took a 3-0 lead in the third. No. 8 and No. 9 hitters Blake Nixon and Isaiah Patterson walked, and Nixon scored on a hit by Andrew Lovell. Four hitters later Patterson and Lovell scored on a Ty Evans single.
FGCP scored four runs in the fourth and fifth to win handily.
“They competed,” said Stevens, who watched the game from the press box. “And a lot of these kids didn’t play last year. Florida Gulf Coast is well coached. As for our kids, I’d like to think so. It was a very competitive game, and they did well.”
Getting a bird-eye view from the press box gave Stevens a chance to get a good evaluation of Ty Evans, who will be taking over the shortstop job from graduating honorable mention all-stater Logan Williams.
“What I saw today is Ty Evans, the shortstop now, who was out left fielder last year because we had problems in the outfield, has filled right in for Logan Williams who played shortstop most of last year. Ty is looking good, better than what he did last year. That’s good. it’s an important position. As long as he continues to do what he’s doing at that position we’ll be all right.”
Some games do hold a little more importance than others.
Woodrow will play its fifth and sixth game of the week when they travel to Shady Spring for a double elimination tournament beginning Thursday. The Flying Eagles take on Wyoming East at 5:30 p.m. and Greater Beckley and Oak Hill follow at 7:45 p.m. The winner of the GBC-Oak Hill game play Shady Friday at 5:30 p.m. while Thursday’s two losers play an elimination game at 7:45 p.m.
“The way I look at it this (FGCP) game is more rep based,” Stevens said. “I don’t think anybody really cared if they won or lost. I certainly didn’t. I’m sure the kids, they cared a little bit. But when you’re playing Shady, Wyoming East, Greater Beckley, they are going to care more, compete a little harder. These games that don’t mean as much where you’re getting reps will show up more in those games.”
Stevens also has been willing to work around schedules to get reps.
Connor Mollohan, a highly rated punter/kicker in West Virginia, has been busy on the football camp circuit, though he said he was going to play Thursday, a bit of homage to the “some games are more important” theory.
“Connor’s golden ticket is going to be football, but he’s not bad at baseball (16 doubles last year and he is also a soccer player at Woodrow Wilson, holding down dual sport positions in the fall),” Stevens said. “He could probably play baseball in college. But his main sport is football. We understand that. And I don’t want him doing too much as risk getting hurt and ruining either one.”
Based on returning players, Woodrow figures to be a player in the section next spring.
“I would say betting odds we should be,” Stevens said. “But at the same time, we can’t let that go to their heads and say ‘Hey you’re going to be the favorite.’ It’s one of those ‘put in the work now and it will show up next year.’ As long as they keep developing like they are now we should be favored.”
Right now, pitching reps are more important than hitting, Stevens said.
“I’d say right now it’s more important for pitchers,” the coach entering his second year with the Flying Eagles. “Just getting the reps and being tired and being able to battle through that. That’s the two things that are going to win you championships, pitching and defense.”