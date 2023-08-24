There is no negative to winning a state championship.
But it’s a safe assumption that fans of Independence have become spoiled watching the last two seasons of Patriots football.
It really has been an embarrassment of riches in Coal City.
A state championship, 25 victories, the last two Kennedy and Warner (running back) Award winners, the state’s top offense and defense, a combined 13 first-team all-staters the last two seasons (seven in 2021) and three of the four captains of the first-team all-state squads.
With a bevy of new starters set to take over for those well-decorated players, coach John H. Lilly wants to embrace the now.
And the now starts with the Battle of '76 at Liberty between the two old county rivals.
“We have to have a lot of new young men grow up and perform quickly in their first start,” Lilly said when asked what he needed to see from his team to have success in the opener.
The Patriots do return all-state (offensive utility) quarterback Trey Bowers, who passed for a school-record 1,622 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 899 yards and 15 touchdowns. Also back is Tyler Linksweiler (736 yards, six touchdowns) and center Fisher Williams. Defensively, linebacker Derrick Hypes, the team’s leading tackler with 147 stops last year, is back along with Bowers at defensive back.
Shea Powell made several postseason starts on the line but the rest of the starters replacing most of that line — including two-time first-team all-staters Logan Isom and Brady Grimmett — will be new players to the Patriots system, including Alex Blankenship, Josh Workman and Micah Brown. Landon Phalin has been playing at tight end.
The last time Independence lost a regular-season game was to Liberty, 36-26 on Oct. 2, 2020, a streak of 25 straight games. The only other losses were to Fairmont in the second round of the 2020 playoffs and in the 2021 state championship game.
Liberty, too, has a lot of young faces, and many of the seniors were freshmen members of that team that beat Independence in 2020.
“These seniors came in when that senior class, Braden Howell, Isaac Adkins, Shawn Pennington, Jeff Bowles and that group went 6-0 and lost to Hoover (34-33) in the playoffs and they were sophomores when Logan Dodrill and Ryan Simms and that group were here (and lost to Poca in the playoffs), so they didn’t get to play much,” coach Mark Workman said. “We’re still going to play a lot of juniors and sophomores and maybe a freshman or two. I feel like we are a little ahead of where we were last year, but we’ll wait and see.
“But it does seem like all we have here is youth. When I took the head job, we had a load of freshmen come in, the next year we had a load of freshmen come in. We’ve got a load of freshmen this year. The third year of my coaching we had a big junior class. Those guys are seniors now, but some aren’t playing or moved on. But I love watching these kids succeed, I love watching them progress and that’s what we are going to do.”
Among the seniors back are Brayden Houck, Travis Williams, Tommy Goff, Cole Harper and Garrett Massey.
Three players, including 1,000-yard rusher Connor Bradford, are now at Independence.
Riverside at Woodrow Wilson
Driven by personnel, Woodrow Wilson coach Street Sarrett returned to what he knows, the power run game, and it paid off as Woodrow advanced to the postseason and rushed for 2,982 yards, which is just over 100 more than the team put up in the last three seasons combined, and the most by a Woodrow team in nearly two decades.
The top six rushers from that team are gone, but that doesn’t mean the mentality is lost.
That’s what Sarrett wants to see when the Flying Eagles host Riverside.
“We need to be physical and violent in all three phases of the game,” Sarrett said when he was asked the keys to success in the opener.
It will again be a running back by committee, led by Landon Jones and Bryce Ford.
The Flying Eagles fans will be behind their team this season. Literally.
The brand-new seating has been installed at Woodrow Wilson and will be opened on Friday.
Nicholas County at Oak Hill
New man, new offense, new defense for Oak Hill, which welcomes home Davon Marion (Mount Hope) in the season opener at John P. Duda Stadium.
The Red Devils spread offense is being led by Malachi Lewis.
“Every day, every rep, every practice matters,” Marion said. “We’re critiquing him in positive and negative ways and just want him to understand what we expect from him. I told him midway through the Mingo Central (scrimmage) that ‘I don’t want you to be Tom Brady, I want you to be Mike Vick. Make throws when you can and make them timely and get your accuracy down. But whenever you see a crease, hit a crease. Be an athlete and just go play football.’ And I think he is embracing it.”
Nicholas County must replace two-time 1,000-yard rusher Kaleb Clark and several key linemen from last year’s playoff team.
“We have to match their physicality,” Marion said. “Nicholas County, for as long as I’ve been around, has been a physical bunch and a well-coached bunch. And be disciplined. Not bad attitudes as much as small mental mistakes. If we can eliminate those and go execute our game plan, I like our chances. If we shoot ourselves in the foot too many times it could come back to haunt us. Nicholas County is going to play hard and we have to be willing to go a whole football game with them.”
Greenbrier East at Point Pleasant
Spartans coach Ray Lee will have one of the youngest teams in the area this season, with one player 18 and only nine licensed drivers among the 2023 roster.
“When you come out and look in the parking lot and it’s not full and you see most guys being dropped off and picked up, you know you have a fairly young team,” coach Ray Lee said.
Lee said he wants to see his team “playing with confidence from the beginning of the game, playing hard, having fun and being consistent throughout the entire game. And minimize mistakes.”
Quarterback Brody Hamric is the new starter in Lee’s cycle of quarterbacks.
“Isaiah Kinder was the first quarterback I had here,” Lee said. “And then Jonathan Carr followed him. Then you had Kyle King and Devin Persinger that followed Jonathan. After Kyle King you had Monquelle (Davis, three-year starter). Now we have the young man here Brody Hamric. Each time a quarterback comes through, and they are at least playing two or three years for us that quarterback behind them gets to see how to be a leader, how to be a quarterback and what it takes to play quarterback in the football program here. And that’s what you try to build. That cycle of mindset where when it’s their turn they know how to be a leader.”
Lee said Hamric has already gained his teammates' trust and respect as a sophomore.
He played in the Spartans' season finale at Lincoln County and passed for a touchdown and ran for another.
Roane County at Shady Spring
Shady Spring’s QB1 Brady Green was dinged up on a play in the Tigers scrimmage against Westside but has been pronounced healthy for the Tigers opener against Roane County.
And Shady Spring will need all hands on deck against a team that has made it to the Class AA quarterfinals the last two seasons.
Last year Green threw for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns, but he is hoping to add more in the run game this year.
Gavin Davis has played well in the backfield in scrimmage action for the Tigers.
“We have to settle the nerves and play football the way we know how to,” veteran coach Vince Culicerto said on the keys to his team’s success Friday.
Westside at Wyoming East
Westside pulled off a 28-20 home victory over a more veteran-ladened squad and county rival Wyoming East last year in the debut of coach and 2015 graduate Justin Cogar.
The Warriors are hoping to turn the tide on the Renegades in this year’s matchup for the Golden Shovel, in the coaching debut of 2015 Wyoming East graduate Steven Cook.
The Renegades return quarterback Kadien Vance, but Cogar said defense and special teams will be key factors.
“We need to be really sound and disciplined defensively and on special teams,” Cogar said. “If we can do that and also be physical and control the line of scrimmage on both sides, I like our chances Friday night.”
Midland Trail at Clay County
The Patriots need to minimize giving free possessions to a potent Clay County team, a Class AA playoff squad a season ago.
“We have to limit turnovers and not give them extra opportunities to score because they can do that in bunches,” Midland Trail coach Jeremy Moore said. “I think whoever’s quarterback has the cleanest jersey will win the game Friday.”
Last year quarterback Jaden Gladwell started a string of four straight games throwing for over 200 yards with 242 yards and two touchdowns against Clay County.
James Monroe at Wheeling Central
One of the marquee games in the state, pitting two teams that battled in the Class A semifinals with James Monroe winning 27-7.
James Monroe will make the trek to Wheeling for the game, a trip they are hoping to make again in December.
The Mavericks return first-team all-state quarterback Layton Dowdy, first-team offensive utility Cooper Ridgeway and defensive lineman Brady Baker. All three were members of the two-time Class A all-state basketball team, Ridgeway a starter last year.
James Monroe has to replace all-state defensive captain (and top receiver) Eli Allen, but Wheeling Central has holes as well. Lorenzo Ferrera (injured in the JM playoff game) and Riley Watkins combined for 40 rushing touchdowns. Rising sophomore Isaac Martin rushed for close to 500 yards and six touchdowns
Pendleton County at Greenbrier West
For new Greenbrier West coach Kelly Vaughan, Friday's home opener is a departure. From the bus.
As the new turf at Cavaliers Field was being installed, Greenbrier West went on the road for nine practices at Western Greenbrier and eight others at The Greenbrier. That’s on top of scrimmage trips to Westside and Nitro.
“I have spent more time on a bus the last month than I did the last 10 years,” Vaughan said. “They might as well call us the Road Warriors.”
“We really want to thank the administration at Western Greenbrier for allowing us to practice up there and we want to thank coach (and Gov. Jim) Justice for allowing us to use The Greenbrier,” Vaughan said. He didn’t have to say what followed. It’s good to get back home.
Senior Jake Pate is likely to get the first run at replacing Ty Nickell, who had 414 carries for 3,448 yards and 50 touchdowns. Isaac Agee will also get carries.
The defense, led by Ethan Holliday, returns eight starters from a team that started the season with five straight shutouts and eight overall.
Van at Meadow Bridge
Dwayne Reichard is going back to his roots with the return of the Wildcats' vaunted Power-I offense.
He is hoping the physical style ends up seeping over into the defense.
“We have to tackle better as a team,” Reichard said. “We gave up too many extra yards after contact in our scrimmage.”
The one-two punch of Kaiden Sims and Trip Roles in the backfield will be the bread and butter for the Wildcats this season. Reichard said he’d like to see the dynamic duo average close to 20 carries each this season.
Richwood at Webster County
The Battle for the Wagon Wheel kicks off the campaign for the Lumberjacks.
Coach Todd Russell said that defense is the name of the game.
“We have to contain their quarterback,” Russell said. “We can’t let him get outside on big runs. And we have to limit the missed tackles.”
Highlanders junior QB Isaac Snyder rushed for 428 yards and six touchdowns and threw for 371 and four touchdowns in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.