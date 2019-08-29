Once the calendar turns to August, football starts to dominate the sports conversations. Tonight, talk turns to action when high school football kicks off in full force around southern West Virginia.
One of the biggest battles on the first Friday night of high school football will take place in Hico, where Midland Trail will host Independence in the annual Patriot Bowl.
Trail is coming off an undefeated regular season in 2018 and a semifinal playoff run. On the other side, Indy is in its second year under head coach John H. Lilly and is expected to be much improved this season.
The boys from Coal City will be strong in the trenches with an experienced line on both sides of the ball, while Trail will be replacing several key players lost to graduation.
Independence led, 6-0, at the half last year before surrendering 22 unanswered points in the second half en route to a 22-6 loss. It was Trail’s second straight win in the Patriot Bowl clash.
While it is way too early to talk playoffs, at the end of the year, this game could have big implications for the winner.
Woodrow Wilson opens year four under head coach Street Sarrett hosting Riverside. Woodrow Wilson will be celebrating its 100th year of football and a playoff run is not out of the question.
The Flying Eagles defeated the Warriors last year in Quincy, 21-6, thanks in large part to its defense. This year it will likely be the Beckley offense that makes the most noise.
Anchored by Ian Pomeroy, the Beckley line should provide ample room for Sarrett’s stable of backs. The defense will be replacing some big-time talent, but if it comes around, the Flying Eagles may surprise some teams.
Gary Roach takes over as head coach at Richwood. The Lumberjacks will open the season on the road against its biggest rival, Webster County, in the Battle for the Wagon Wheel. This game has been a wild, high scoring affair over the past two seasons and this year will likely be the same scenario.
The ‘Jacks will be explosive on offense behind junior quarterback Caleb Jantuah and senior wide-out, Michael McGhee, who can be a nightmare to guard at 6-foot-3. The Highlanders will counter with speed to burn in the backfield.
Last year Richwood exploded for 32 second half points in a 46-36 win highlighted by 277 yard passing from Jantuah, with 252 of the yards going to McGhee. Five of McGhee’s nine grabs went for touchdowns.
Shady Spring hosts Lincoln County in its opener. Last year the Panthers endured a massacre at the hands and feet of Isaiah Valentine. The Tiger speedster lit up the Hamlin night with three touchdowns, two through the air (56, 61) and one on a 61-yard jaunt.
Haven Chapman added two more scores in a 33-6 Shady win.
The Tigers have some holes to fill up front, but all the skill players are back to haunt Lincoln County.
Summers County and PikeView have arguably played the most entertaining games to start the season the last two years.
In the 2017 opener, a goal line stand by the Panthers secured the win on the game’s final play. Last year, PikeView scored and converted a two-point try with just over two minutes to play for a 28-27 win.
This year, both teams are replacing some big-time skill players, but the game is again expected to be a tight tussle in Hinton.
Oak Hill will open the season with some new faces from Fayetteville thanks to consolidation. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, their home opener is against a team that could be in the state championship conversation at the end of the season — Nicholas County.
The Grizzlies return 15 seniors and have experience all over the field. Timmy Baker takes over at quarterback and will play behind a veteran line with an all-state receiver in Luke LeRose on the outside.
The Red Devils may be a sleeper team this year once Jason Blankenship’s team has time to gel.
Elsewhere around the area. Greenbrier East returns a veteran squad and a four-year starter, Kyle King under center when it hosts James Monroe. Greenbrier West will travel to Buffalo for the first of three straight road games to open the season led for new head coach Toby Harris. West blasted the Bison, 42-0 last year in Charmco.
Liberty travels to Westside in week one and Meadow Bridge will host Van. The Wildcats lost a heartbreaker to the Bulldogs to open the season last year and has some big shoes to fill thanks to graduation. The Renegades beat the Raiders, 28-8, behind 130 yards rushing from Daniel Reed who is back for his junior season.
Princeton and Wyoming East open the season on a bye.
