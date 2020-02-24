Food for thought: Love of Christ forms unlikely bond

The powers of food are both limitless and undeniable. Rob Dowdy will tell you a home-cooked meal can get a person into his heart.
Dowdy felt the calling on a Monday night during his spring semester at West Virginia University in 2016. He was told there would be a Fellowship of Christian Athletes meeting at the Coliseum. He had reservations about going, but God always knows how to nudge us in the directions He chooses.
“Free food, actually,” Dowdy said, admitting what truly led him there. “(The chaplain) said there’s going to be a lot of food, a lot of people, there’s going to be some fun games and there’s going to be a message. As soon as I heard food, I was like, ‘OK, that’s good enough for me.’
“It was at the Coliseum and I had to drive by myself, and I was like, ‘Ugh, I don’t know, but it’s worth the free food.’ There was a lot of situations going on in my life at the time where I was kind of hesitant to go. But I guess free food kind of reigned supreme in that.”
Food was the calling on that particular night, but it was part of a plan that led to a much greater calling in Dowdy’s life.
It was on that night that Dowdy met Brian Young, a Monroe County native and WVU sophomore at the time. Dowdy, who grew up in a rough neighborhood in Columbus, Ohio, will never forget that meeting.
“I just remember he had cowboy boots on, blue jeans and an FCA T-shirt and one of those trucker hats,” Dowdy said, smiling. “Wow! I was like, ‘That’s a West Virginian right there.’ He had the accent, he was playing the guitar. That’s a West Virginian.”
The differences between Young and Dowdy are readily apparent, and it goes beyond color.
They both played football — Young as a 5-foot-7, 140-pound running back/defensive back at James Monroe High School, and Dowdy as a 6-5, 296-pound offensive lineman for the Mountaineers. Young grew up on a farm, where he developed a love of dairy, and horses, pigs and chickens were a way of life. Dowdy considers those to be “wild animals.”
But there is one important thing they share — a love for Jesus Christ and a desire to bring others to that love.
l l l
That passion began early in life for Young. “I don’t really remember ever not going to church,” he says.
He actually became involved in a number of leadership positions at church at a young age, from teaching Sunday school classes to opening worship.
“I fell in love with that and asked God to kind of lead and take control from there,” Young said. “I ended up accepting Christ when I was 12 at a church camp and from that point I felt like God was calling me to ministry. I just didn’t know where. I thought for a long time it was going to be a pastor position, but God has His ways of teaching us lessons. So I ended up falling in love with FCA.”
Young was introduced to FCA when he was a sixth-grader and is now on the FCA staff full-time, serving Monroe, Mercer, McDowell and Greenbrier counties. At first, getting Young to climb aboard was a hard sell.
“When Mike (White, the FCA’s South Central West Virginia director) wanted me to come on staff with FCA, I actually turned it down multiple times,” Young said. “I thought, ‘That’s crazy.’ I did not want to be in a position where I had to depend on my support for salary and not know where that was going to come from, like your typical job. It was in that time frame that I said, ‘God, we’re not doing FCA. I’m not going to do it. Too much of a risk. I’m not about that.’
“I remember God just slowly breaking me down, like, ‘Do you trust me? Are you going to trust me?’ And since I said yes, any time you start to question God, like, ‘God, where are we for the next step in financial support?’ He opens a door every single time. I give the example a lot. It’s like you’re in a dark room and God has this flashlight at your feet and you’re just taking that next step to the door where He’s leading. You don’t know where it’s going to go, but you’re just walking in that light wherever He wants.”
Dowdy’s introduction to FCA was decidedly different from Young’s.
“I grew up going to church on Sundays, but I was there in body, not in spirit,” Dowdy said. “Me coming to Christ didn’t happen until later in high school, probably my junior or senior year. It was a real turning point for me to be that committed to going to FCA every day. Growing up, there was nothing in my life that was that intense, I guess.”
But it didn’t scare him away. In fact, he was drawn to the love he witnessed.
“There was some challenging situations that were going on at home, and I was met with unbelievable amounts of love that day,” Dowdy said. “Not only was the food delicious, but the people were undeniably lovable. They hugged me. They gave me the support that I didn’t even know that I needed in that one hour that we met. So at that moment I was like, I don’t know who these people are, but I’m committed to riding with them since they are for me.”
That included Young, and the two hit it off immediately. Their friendship soared, and as Dowdy became a leader in WVU’s FCA chapter, he got an introduction to the rural way of life.
“The peak of our friendship is when I first came down to Monroe County for a mission trip with FCA,” he said. “We were on the farm. I had never been on a farm before in my life. We’re pulling up and there’s all these cows there and I’m like, ‘Wow! This is crazy!’ There’s all these wild animals out here — for me they were wild. I meet his family, his sisters, his mom, his dad. They meet us with love, they cook for us — again, like I said, that’s a way into my heart — and we’re out there. And we’re just having fun, doing things he would do on a typical day but things I had never seen before. Typical country boy stuff, I guess. We were just out there having a good time.
“I just remember, there wasn’t a moment where he said it but there was a moment we had and it was just like, I got you. After that, our friendship just skyrocketed. I was like, ‘I want to learn more about the country. I love this place and you’re my only connection to the country.’ Teach me your ways, right?”
Young said “my family adores this man,” to the point that his sister Rebecca gave Dowdy no alternative but to be in her wedding last summer.
“We started going hunting together. We started reading the Bible together. Just everything on a daily basis,” Dowdy said. “Any time I was struggling with something I would call him, and vice versa. I was trying to teach him some things about the city, too. That didn’t work too well.
“We’ve traveled miles and miles together. We’ve gone to several shooting camps together. Anything that we’re trying to do, because we are both trying to walk this path of Christ and we’re both trying to lead people to the truth. Any time we’re trying to do this, he will call me like, ‘Hey, I’ve got this going on. Do you want to help?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ And I’m like, ‘Brian, I’ve got this going on and I don’t know what to do. Can you help me?’ It’s a true brotherhood in Christ and there’s no other person I can say is closer to me.”
Young and Dowdy took part in a Daniel Fast, which is a 21-day period of eating nothing but fruits, vegetables and nuts. “The goal is to set aside everything else in life and focus on God,” Young said.
Food again being the central theme, the experience made their friendship even tighter.
It turns out that Young despises vegetables, which seems to contradict the fact that he grew up on a farm.
“We raised our own pigs and our own beef,” he said. “All of my vegetables have always been cooked with meat.”
But Dowdy was there to provide the encouragement Young needed for the three weeks he had to go without his chocolate milk.
“I have had a glass of chocolate milk every night since I was born, so that was a stretch,” Young said.
“It was daily conversations as we went through that 21 days. We talked with each other on a daily basis, sometimes three and four times a day, holding each other accountable, being there for each other, walking each other through that process. I had never had that in my life before, ever, period, with anybody else.
“It’s neat to see how God has taken two opposite spectrums, that our goal our entire life is to focus on Him, and how that fits so well.”
“The stronger our relationship with Christ grows, the stronger our relationship as friends grows, and it is undeniable,” Dowdy said. “People look at it and they’re like, ‘That is a really weird scenario.’ But there is no other person I know who would ride with me the way he does.”
l l l
Stephanie Stafford is in her 13th year as a volunteer with FCA, primarily at PikeView High School in Mercer County. She has been able to witness the friends’ work with area students.
“It’s very much impacted me how God was working and preparing both of these men ... to reach out to these kids and to touch lives. There are kids who can understand where (Dowdy) is coming from because they’re in the middle of that, too,” she said. “Even in the middle of Monroe County. You think Columbus, Ohio, is such a far reach and it’s not. We have kids who are going through some similar trials. They can relate to him and what he brings to the table, and even what Brian brings to the table. Their identity in their sports and their identity through their position with the families, and knowing they have to lay that all down and have a servant mind and a servant heart.”
White, who has been on staff with FCA for 24 years, said Dowdy and Young illustrate how leaning on God can help us overcome the divides that plague our country.
“With so many negative things in our society going on, we don’t hear enough of a good story like this,” White said. “These guys are both examples of what God can do in your life if you are willing to let Him.”
Food for thought.
