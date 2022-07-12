Flynn to teach at Young Guns Wrestling Camp

West Virginia University wrestling coach Tim Flynn will be the featured clinician at the Young Guns Wrestling Camp next week at Independence High School.
The camp will run July 18-21 from 5:30-8 p.m. each night and is open to anyone. The fee is $75 for the entire week or $20 per evening.
Included in the camp will be technique, sparring and live goes each evening.
Flynn has been the head wrestling coach at WVU the last four seasons. He has guided 13 Mountaineers to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in that time.
The most notable to wrestle for Flynn from this area's perspective is Noah Adams, a 2017 Independence graduate. Adams was an undefeated All-American in 2020, going 32-0 en route to becoming the program's first Big 12 Wrestler of the Year. He was the second seed at 197 pounds for the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Before coming to Morgantown, Flynn spent 21 years as the head coach at Edinboro, where he amassed a career record of 223-95-5. He led the Fighting Scots to 15 Eastern Wrestling League championships and 16 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament championships.
Joining Flynn as clinicians will be some of the most accomplished Independence wrestlers in its history, including current coaches Cliff Warden and Jeremy Hart, Mark Ward, Connor Gibson and Nate Warden. Also there will be Nick Hylton, a former two-time undefeated state champion at Liberty.
For more information, call Cliff Warden at 304-890-4854.
