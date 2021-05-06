Woodrow Wilson vs Morgantown during the state quarter-final Class AAAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Thursday evening.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
featured
Flying Eagles' valiant effort comes up short (With Gallery)
By Tyler Jackson The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON — With heavy hearts, the Flying Eagles took the court at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Thursday night.
Following the death of point guard Dwayne Richardson, Woodrow Wilson was hoping to notch its first state tournament win since 2016.
Unfortunately for the Flying Eagles, the same team that ended their season five years ago in Charleston did so again.
Luke Bechtel, the son of former Beckley girls basketball player Michelle Lindsay, scored 18 points as Morgantown downed Beckley 69-56 in the Class AAAA quarterfinals.
1 of 15
Kayden Slay, of Woodrow Wilson, touches the jersey of Dwayne Richardson displayed on the team bench before going out on the court during the class state AAAA quarter-final game againt Morgantown. Richardson, 18, of Beckley died at Charleston Area Medical Center on Sunday after being shot once in the chest in the 500 block of Terrill Street in Beckley. Woodrow lost 69-56 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Dwayne Richardson's parents, Dwayne Sr., Keyisha, sister Amiah Richardson and Ira Mathis, friend, all embrance beside his jersey on the Woodrow Wilson bench during halftime during the class state AAAA quarter-final game againt Morgantown. Richardson, 18, of Beckley died at Charleston Area Medical Center on Sunday after being shot once in the chest in the 500 block of Terrill Street in Beckley. Woodrow lost 69-56 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ben Gillam, left, Kayden Slay and Maddex McMillen, of Woodrow Wilson, sit next to the jersey of their teammate Dwayne Richardson after getting beat by Morgantown 69-56 during the class state AAAA quarter-final game. Richardson, 18, of Beckley died at Charleston Area Medical Center on Sunday after being shot once in the chest in the 500 block of Terrill Street in Beckley. Woodrow lost 69-56 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Morgantown players warm during the state AAAA quarter-final game against Woodrow Wilson wearing the number of Dwayne Richardson, Woodrow Wilson player who died at Charleston Area Medical Center on Sunday after being shot once in the chest in the 500 block of Terrill Street in Beckley. Woodrow lost 69-56 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson vs Morgantown during the state quarter-final Class AAAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Thursday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
WWoodrow Wilson vs Morgantown during the state quarter-final Class AAAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Thursday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ben Gilliam, of Woodrow Wilson, gets tangled up by Morgantown defenders during the state quarter-final Class AAAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Thursday evening. Woodrow lost 69-56. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Maddex McMillen, of Woodrow Wilson, gets his shot blocked by Morgantown defender during the state quarter-final Class AAAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Thursday evening. Woodrow lost 69-56. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Elijah Redfern, of Woodrow Wilson, right, drive to the basket against, Brooks Gage, of Morgantown, during the state quarter-final Class AAAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Thursday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Ben Gilliam, of Woodrow Wilson, takes the ball to the hoop against, Jalen Goins, of Morgantown during the state quarter-final Class AAAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Thursday evening. Woodrow lost 69-56. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Keynan Cook, of Woodrow Wilson, left, goes up for a shot against, Brrooks Gage, of Morgantown during the state quarter-final Class AAAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Thursday evening. Woodrow lost 69-56. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson vs Morgantown during the state quarter-final Class AAAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Thursday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson vs Morgantown during the state quarter-final Class AAAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Thursday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
WWoodrow Wilson vs Morgantown during the state quarter-final Class AAAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Thursday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
WWoodrow Wilson players embrance each other after getting beat by Morgantown during the state quarter-final Class AAAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Thursday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
In a game of runs, the Flying Eagles were constantly knocked to the mat but never out of it.
The first such instance came when they were down 6-5. The Mohigans ripped off a 9-1 run to take a 15-6 lead, but a stickback for Ben Gilliam that ended in a three-point play and a 3-pointer from Elijah Redfern made it a 15-12 game at the end of the first quarter.
After Beckley cut the deficit to two on a 3-pointer from Maddex McMillen, Morgantown again answered with a 20-9 run on the back of Carson Poffenberger, who was 6-of-6 from the field in the first half with 14 points.
"I thought it was a game of runs," Beckley head coach Ron Kidd said. "I thought we just couldn't get over the hump like we needed to. I'm so proud of our guys. They could've folded up the tent a long time ago with the runs they went ahead but they kept playing extremely hard. A lot of courage, a lot of strength. I'm just going to say I'm proud of my guys."
The Flying Eagles entered the break down 37-24, but once again answered the bell.
A 9-0 run to open the third quarter slashed the deficit to four at the 5:45 mark, forcing a Morgantown timeout.
"We just went in there and realized we couldn't keep playing like we did," Gilliam said. "We had to come out with a fresh start. We said that was their half and this half was going to be ours. And we took that, but they just started hitting shots and we couldn't stop that, but that start, that got us going."
"We didn't have to say much," Kidd said. "We gave them a lot of open looks and you can't give them open looks. They knock down their shots. They run their offense extremely well. They move and then they sub a lot so they have fresh legs to be able to knock those shots down so, give them credit."
Though they built momentum, that run proved to be the Flying Eagles' last gasp.
Morgantown closed the quarter on a 13-6 run.
Beckley got the deficit back down to nine points early in the fourth, but the Mohigans made sure it never fell below double digits again.
"This is my first go around with something like this in my life," Morgantown head coach Dave Tallman said of coaching given the situation. "It was just hard to even coach the game today, to be honest with you. (Dwayne's) family was here and God bless them. It took a lot of courage to do that. I know the good Lord is with them. It's a tough time. We said a team prayer for them in the locker room and it's nothing I've really dealt with. I asked the good Lord to really help me lead our guys through this and be there for those guys.
"It's been a challenge today, but we've got to turn the page and get ready to play tomorrow. Our locker room after the game was kind of somber and it wasn't like what it should be after you go to the semifinal."
Gilliam, Beckley's lone senior, scored 18 points in his final high school game, while Redfern added 16.
Morgantown will play the winner of Thursday's late game between University and Huntington.