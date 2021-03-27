Flying Eagles upset No. 1 George Washington

The Woodrow Wilson boys basketball team stood at a crossroads.
Winners of just two games in their first eight contests, the Flying Eagles were in desperate need of a boost at the midway point of the 2021 season.
Standing in its way was an old nemesis, undefeated George Washington, which entered Saturday's game as the top ranked team in Class AAAA.
Never let it be said that Woodrow Wilson will ever give up the fight.
Never trailing in the game, Woodrow Wilson frustrated the visiting Patriots defensively to walk away with a crucial 58-50 win at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
"At Beckley, we pride ourselves in never giving up and fighting to the end," Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd said. "Those (state championship) banners show that. We just have to fight and show that Beckley pride that is 'The City of Champions.' Champions never give up."
The Flying Eagles quickly set the tone for the game in the first five minutes, building a 14-2 advantage at the 2:55 mark of the opening quarter. It was the type of start that Kidd had been looking for all season from his team.
"We have been saying that our starts have been terrible in every game. In each of the previous eight games, we haven't started well. I thought today we started really good and that gave us confidence," Kidd said.
That confidence was tested throughout the game. Each time the home team ran out to a lead, the Patriots would storm back.
Most of the comeback work came from the hands of senior Alex Yoakum, who finished with a game-high 33 points on the afternoon. Back-to-back buckets from Yoakum sparked an 8-0 run to cut the lead to four points after the first period.
Undaunted, Woodrow Wilson amped up the defense to start the second quarter and pushed the lead back to double digits with a 10-1 run in the first four minutes.
"They have three really good shooters, but we pride ourselves on defense," Kidd said. "I thought we got up on them and made them uncomfortable. Even the ones they hit, I felt like we contested."
The Flying Eagles' defense forced Geroge Washington into a miserable day shooting the basketball. The normally deadly shooting Patriots made just five 3-point shots on 24 attempts.
"I think Beckley had a lot to do with that," George Washington head coach Rick Greene said. "They are 2-6, but do you want to play them? They are still Woodrow Wilson and that is still Ron Kidd and his assistants over there. A lot of things we did wrong today was a credit to them."
Leading 33-21 at the break, Woodrow Wilson started the third quarter hot, building its biggest lead of the game, 40-24, at the 4:24 mark.
With a chance to put the game out of reach, the Flying Eagles were plagued by turnovers, offensive rebounds and tough shot selections. When the quarter came to an end, the Patriots were back within eight.
"That was kinda like how our season has gone so far. We can do some good things, then we can do about three bad things," Kidd explained. "I am just proud of our kids today because I felt like they fought and showed some poise in the end."
As the clock ticked under five minutes to play, George Washington was back within six and had the ball on a drive after a turnover at midcourt.
Jace Colucci then made arguably the play of the game when he stepped in to take a crucial charge that prevented a layup and gave the ball back to Woodrow.
On the next possession, senior Ben Gilliam grabbed an offensive rebound and shuffled the ball to Maddex McMillen in the lane. McMillen scored and converted the old school 3-point play.
After another stop from Woodrow, Gilliam made it an 11-point lead on a hard drive to the basket with 3:46 to play.
George Washington cut the lead back to six points two more times down the stretch, but Woodrow Wilson sealed the game at the foul line for the upset victory.
Gilliam led the Flying Eagles with 14 points, while McMillen scored 10. DeWayne Richardson and Kayden Slay added nine points each and Colucci scored eight.
"I have watched them and watched them and I just felt like they were going to break out. Honestly, I didn't think they were quite ready just yet, but they did today," Greene said. "We had to match them the first three or four minutes when they came out like they did and we didn't do that.
"Beckley will just keep coming and I knew they would turn it around. I just wish it hadn't been today."
George Washington (7-1)
John Goetz 5, Ben Nicol 2, Taron Fitzpatrick 2, Alex Yoakum 33, Mason Pinkett 4, Zane McCarty 4 . Totals: 21 5-6 50.
Woodrow Wilson (3-6)
Ben Gilliam 14, Jace Colucci 8, Keynan Cook 6, Maddex McMillen 10, DeWayne Richardson 9, Kayden Slay 9, Mike Miller 2. Totals: 19 16-23 58
GW 10 11 11 18 — 50
WW 14 19 7 18 — 58
3-point goals — GW: 5 (Yoakum 5), WW: 4 (Colucci 2, Cook, Slay). Fouled out — none.