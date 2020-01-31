The games against Woodrow Wilson have not gone well for the Hampshire boys basketball team.
Friday night when the Trojans squared off with the Class AAA No. 7 Flying Eagles in the Big Atlantic Classic, it was another tough night for the visitors.
Building a double-digit lead in the first five minutes of the game, Woodrow Wilson placed four players in double figures and was never challenged in a 78-48 win.
"On our part, we were pleased with the offensive end. I thought we were going hard on the offensive end," veteran Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd said. "However, we thought our intensity on defense wasn't quite what it should be, or what we have to be. I was proud of the way we started though. We just want the intensity on the defensive end, to be just like what we have on the offensive end."
A 3-pointer from Ayden Ince gave the initial lead to the Flying Eagles and when Richard Law buried a 3 at the 3:14 mark of the first period, Woodrow led 14-4.
Law's bomb came in the midst of an 11-0 run that eventually staked Woodrow Wilson to 19-7 lead after the first eight minutes. While Law was hurting the Trojans from deep, the visitors had no answers for Ince's athleticism and the inside play of Ben Gilliam.
When the half came to an end, Woodrow was ahead, 41-22, led by 11 points from Gilliam, 10 from Law and nine from Ince.
"(Hampshire) really didn't have an answer for those three guys tonight. They are a hard matchup for any team when they are all playing on the same page," Kidd said.
Any hope of a comeback from the Trojans was quickly put to rest with a dominant third quarter by the Flying Eagles.
"We told them at halftime to just go out and have some fun and enjoy the moment," Kidd said. "In the first half, I thought we were sleep walking a little bit. We wanted them to get a little bounce and be sure to do the right things while having fun."
After a 6-0 run was halted by a Hampshire score, the game slipped away from the Trojans when another burst by the Flying Eagles ended in a 9-0 run. At the end of the third quarter, Woodrow held a commanding 30-point advantage.
"The third quarter we played with a little more more energy on the defensive end and it seemed like they did have some fun," Kidd said.
Gilliam finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Ince and Law scored 14 points apiece. Maddex McMillion tossed in 11 points and Ince also grabbed seven rebounds. All 10 players that played for Woodrow Friday night scored in the contest.
Woodrow Wilson advances to the 9 p.m. AAA championship game tonight against the top-ranked team in Class AAA, University. A team that has had the Flying Eagles number, even inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
"They have been a thorn in our side. At this point, we haven't beat them," Kidd said. "They are a quality team and back up to No. 1. They have two (Division I) players on that team that are committed right now. They probably have two more on that team that could be (Division I). We will have to knuckle-down and prove that we can play also."
Unfortunately for the Flying Eagles, they will enter the game a little short handed after seniors, K.J. Jones and Mykel McDowell were suspended for an incident at school this past week.
"You could tell tonight that it affected our rotation. K.J. was our top guy coming off the bench and Mykel would have seen a lot of action tonight," Kidd said. "Sometimes you have to think before you react. In life, you have to go by rules and standards. The school had to do what they had to do and I applaud them. If we didn't have rules and standards, everything would go haywire."
Hampshire (5-8)
Austin Ramsey 1, Seth Eaton 8, Tyler Shanholtz 2, Trevor Sardo 5, Drew Keckley 8, Carter Smith 9, Mikhi Anderson 4, Matt Kerns 2, Tra Bryson 2, Christian Hicks 4, Zach Hill 3. Totals: 19-53 4-8 48.
Woodrow Wilson (9-5)
Maddex McMillion 11, Ayden Ince 14, Richard Law 14, Ben Gilliam 18, Dewayne Richardson 5, Tavea Davis 3, Keynan Jones 7, Isaiah Patterson 2, Andrew McKinney 2, Jevon Ely 2. Totals:
H: 7 15 7 19 — 48
WW: 19 22 18 19 — 78
3-point goals: H: 6 (Eaton 2, Sardo, Smith 3), WW: 5 (McMillion, Ince, Law 2, Gilliam). Fouled out: None