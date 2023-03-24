There were significant holes to fill for both the boys and girls Woodrow Wilson tennis teams this spring.
On the girls side, coach Bernie Bostick was faced with having to replace No. 1 seed and three-time state qualifier Elysia Salon. As for the boys, he would be needing a new No. 2.
So far, so good.
The boys have gotten off to a 2-0 start after the season’s first week and the girls are 1-1 after a narrow 4-3 loss to Greenbrier East in Monday’s season opener.
Sophomore Ram Asaithambi returns as the boys top seed and has played as well as expected. He is 2-0 and has only dropped one game.
Asaithambi was a state qualifier last season as regional runner-up.
“He spent all of last summer and deep into the fall playing in tournaments across the state,” Bostick said. “That really improved him. He’s looking really well. I don’t want to jinx him, but —top 10 in the state? I think that’s not being too generous.”
Last year’s No. 2, Rahul Ilangovan, graduated as a state qualifier. There were candidates to fill his spot, but Alberto Simoncello, an exchange student from Italy, has joined the team and has not dropped a game.
Simoncello has been right on Asaithambi’s heels.
“They push each other every day, just serious about playing,” Bostick said. “They come out here and they don’t goof off. It’s a whole completely different atmosphere than last year.”
The No. 3 seed is sophomore Ethan Shepard and No. 4 is senior Isaiah Lawrence.
“He (Shepard) also spent all summer and almost all of fall playing tournaments,” Bostick said. “(Lawrence) had a poor year last year but he seems like he’s ready to make up for it and really take off this year. Hopefully he will.”
Asaithambi and Simoncello have formed a formidable No. 1 doubles team. At No. 2 doubles are Shepard and Lawrence, and together at No. 3 are junior Cam Johnson and freshman Tyler Radford.
Another exchange student, Jorge Orio of Spain, was projected as a top four player but broke his leg two weeks ago. Bostick hopes he will be able to get back soon enough to get in the required minimum number of matches to be eligible for the postseason.
“Everybody is at a higher level than they were last year,” Bostick said. “Probably not what I want them to be, because a lot of them didn’t do a lot of work over the summer, but they’re here now and that’s all that matters.”
Rounding out the boys team are senior Lance Christiansen, sophomores Nick Fultz and Marco Rotellini and freshmen Tristan Lockhart and Sanjeeve Polisetty.
Salon graduated as a three-time state qualifier, including a runner-up finish at No. 4 singles her freshman year.
“She was pretty much the face of the team, boys and girls,” Bostick said.
Taking the No. 1 girls singles position is sophomore Abby Dillon, who also played in the state tournament last season. She is 1-1 after the first week.
“Abby’s here, which should go a long way to replacing her,” Bostick said. “But Abby’s young. It’s going to be a year just for her to learn.”
At No. 2 will be returning junior Pressley Jarrell, and No. 3 is sophomore Isabella Umberger, Radford’s cousin.
“They played all summer and they know what they’re doing,” Bostick said. “They’re playing above their age level, which is great for us.”
At No. 4 is Dalya Hasan.
“She’s a sophomore, but she actually plays pretty well,” Bostick said. “She plays above her sophomore age level. She’s really eager to learn. She picks things up quick. You only have to tell her something one time.”
Dillon and Jarrell are the No. 1 doubles team and Umberger and Hasan are No. 2. At No. 3 are senior D.J. Fragile and freshman Onya Hasan, Dalya’s sister.
Fragile is the only senior on the girls team.
“She provides that senior leadership — along with Abby as a leader — that helps,” Bostick said.
The rest of the roster is made up of juniors Nyana Lawson, Tyle Asimoah and Charlotte Maeland, sophomore Maggie Adkins and freshmen Nicole Mourad and Reese Green.
Coaching with Bostick are Mike Williamson, Rich Daniel and Derek Farley.
The teams will play their next four matches on the road, including Monday at Oak Hill. Their next home match will be April 4 against George Washington.
The Flying Eagles will also make their annual trip to the Eastern Panhandle April 6-8. Each player will get eight singles and doubles matches during a weekend that will help them all take that next step.
“The girls are probably a little down from last year. The boys are probably up, in general,” Bostick said. “It’s just hard to get people to play as much as they should (in the offseason). They work. They go on vacation. For a lot of kids, this is not their primary sport.
“When they come back from the Eastern Panhandle, they’re completely different players.”
