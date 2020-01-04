parkersburg — In a battle of two-win Mountain State Athletic Conference programs here Friday night inside Memorial Fieldhouse, host Parkersburg got a game-high 29 points from Sam Potts, but it wasn’t enough as the Flying Eagles of Woodrow Wilson left town with a 65-55 victory.
Head coach Ron Kidd’s squad received double-doubles from Ayden Ince (14 points, game-high 13 boards) and Ben Gilliam (18 points, 11 caroms) along with 10 counters from Richard Law as the Big Reds battled until the final horn despite falling behind 55-31 late in the third after Maddex McMillion’s putback for the visitors.
“If you can’t put the ball in the basket you can’t win,” admitted PHS head man Bryan Crislip, whose team trailed 33-20 at the break, but watched Ince slam one home to open the second-half scoring. “I was proud of them for what they did in the fourth quarter.”
Potts, who scored the last two Big Red buckets to make it 55-35 entering the fourth, helped PHS cut it to 11 with 2:49 to play following a three-point play. Prior to that, Potts assisted on Carson Dennis’ three-point play. Dennis, a Parkersburg South transfer, finished with eight points. Julian Martin and Noah Umpleby had seven markers apiece in the setback.
“We definitely wanted to start the New Year with a win, but we didn’t like the way we played that fourth quarter,” stressed Kidd, who watched his team make 11 of their 20 turnovers in the final eight minutes. “Too many turnovers, but give them credit. They didn’t quit.
“Our kids played good. We just have to learn to finish people off. Consistency, that’s the key word. Winning is better than losing and you can build off that.”
Beckley, which returns to action on Wednesday, Jan. 15 when Riverside invades, appeared to be in great shape up 49-28 with about three minutes left in the third when Ince followed up a missed shot by Gilliam with a jam as the ball was just outside the cylinder.
The Big Reds (2-4) managed a 9 of 19 effort from the charity stripe, missed 26 of 30 from downtown and finished the affair shooting 31.3 percent (21 of 67). Conversely, the now 3-4 Flying Eagles shot 42.6 percent (23 of 54), which included going 5 of 19 from deep, but converted just 12 of 21 from the stripe.
Potts had a team-high dozen boards and added a game-high four steals as PHS returns to action on Tuesday when Huntington comes to town.
PHS lost the rebounding battle narrowly, 45-43, but held an 18-11 advantage in offensive rebounds. The Big Reds also had five fewer turnovers.
Still down 62-50 with 1:36 to play after an Aiden Vega field goal, Gilliam put the exclamation point on the victory with a thunderous slam 18 seconds later thanks to a K.J. Jones assist. Gilliam scored the first three Beckley buckets as the lone red and white advantage was 3-2 at 6:11 of the first following a 3 by Potts.
Jones finished with six points and three assists while McMillion had six points and as many rebounds.