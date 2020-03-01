Woodrow entered Saturday’s regular season finale against Parkersburg South in a unique situation.
After weather forced a postponement from Thursday to Saturday, the Flying Eagles were forced from their home at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center to the high school.
That didn’t matter.
Under Ron Kidd, the Flying Eagles remained undefeated on campus, holding on for a 67-63 win in Beckley Saturday night.
The game turned out to be one of runs with Woodrow getting off to fast start and ultimately withstanding each spurt the Patriots countered with.
“I thought we had to start off quick,” Kidd said. “They’re a very good team and they can shoot. They play good defense too. We only scored eight points in the second quarter and they scored close to 20. They went into a 1-3-1 halfcourt trap and they gave us some problems at halftime. It didn’t hurt us the second half, but killed us the first half. Give them credit though, they’re good.”
A quick start for the Flying Eagles came to a quick halt.
Throughout the opening quarter the Patriots had no answer for Woodrow center Ben Gilliam, who scored with ease in the post. The efficiency in the paint resulted in a 16-5 advantage for the hosts, but foul trouble took Gilliam out of the game and the Patriots capitalized.
Back-to-back treys for South made it a 16-11 game with Woodrow holding an 18-12 advantage at the end of the quarter, but South’s resurgence was in the works.
A 22-10 run spanning across the first and second quarters gave the visitors a 27-26 lead at the intermission as Woodrow struggled to find open looks.
“I just took a 30 second timeout a couple minutes in and I just didn’t feel like we were playing very hard or were into it,” South head coach Brett Rector. “I just said if I have to act like an idiot to get them going, I will. From that point on our effort was better. Down the stretch, basketball’s a game of runs and today that was evident. They went on some big run and we went on some.
“The first run was a combination of things. (Gilliam) got in trouble for them and had to come out and he’s really good. I thought he was the difference in the game in the second half with his physicality and size and touch around the rim. He really hurt us in the second half. That was probably the biggest difference for us with him being out.”
As Rector noted, Gilliam was largely the reason for Woodrow’s second half success, complemented well in transition by sharpshooter Richard Law.
Pushing the ball inside, Gilliam helped the Flying Eagles to a 5-0 run that saw them take the lead. Then the game turned into a 3-point shootout.
Law’s 3-pointer gave Woodrow a 40-38 lead with back-to-back 3s for Nate Currey sandwiched by two more from Law.
When the smoke cleared a layup from Gilliam gave Woodrow a 51-44 advantage heading into the final stanza.
“I thought Ben was playing extremely well in the first half and then he got into foul trouble in the first half,” Kidd said. “I thought he and Richard were playing extremely well in the second half. Our kids found Richard when he was open, finding him for a little inside-out.”
The Flying Eagles eventually pushed their lead to 15 points, but the Patriots answered with one final run.
Down 10 with 24 seconds left, a three point play chipped the lead to seven. After Woodrow knocked down free throws on a take foul, South answered with another trey with 12 seconds left and Woodrow threw the ball out of bounds on the ensuing inbounds play. A foul against Woodrow on a deep attempt put the Patriots at the line for three free throws and they converted all of them to make it a 66-63 game. South was forced to foul again and Woodrow missed the front end of a one-and-one situation, but secured the offensive rebound with 3.9 seconds left and held on for the win.
“I was sweating,” Kidd said. “I thought our kids played extremely hard though. Give Parkersburg South credit. they never quit. They’re a good ball team and I’d hate to play them in the postseason in the state tournament.”
Woodrow finishes the regular season 15-7 and will host Riverside on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Parkersburg South
Malaki Sylvia 20, Jake Hogett 9, Ashton Mooney 2, Dylan Day 7, Alex Woolard 6, Nathan Currey 16, Zach Seese 3
Woodrow Wilson
Richard Law 20, Bryant Jones 10, Ben Gilliam 17, Ayden Ince 10, Maddex McMillen 6, Tavea Davis 3, Jevon Ely 1
PS: 12 15 17 19 — 63
WW: 18 8 25 16 — 67
3-Point goals — PS: 9 (Sylvia 1, Hoggett 1, Day 1, Woolard 1, Curey 4, Seese 1); WW: 5 (Law 3, Jones 1, Davis 1). Fouled Out — PS: Day.