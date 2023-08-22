George Barbera likes to talk about his girls and boys teams in the same vein.
“We have a boys and a girls cross country team, but we coach them together,” the Woodrow Wilson head coach said. “They do similar workouts, just some are modified based on their age and ability.”
With the success both teams have been able to sustain, that much is easy to see.
The boys are coming off their eighth Class AAA Region 3 championship in nine seasons. The girls had won seven straight before Greenbrier East edged them out by three points last October.
The pieces seem to be in place for the success to keep rolling.
“We’re looking forward to (the season),” he said. “The kids have a great attitude. It’s the perfect mix of athletes. We’ve got eight seniors with experience, eight freshmen and a few sophomores that have one year experience, and they seem to be getting along extremely well. They’re working very hard. We’re having fun.”
The girls return four seniors who were all top-10 finishers at Region 3 — Lauren Curtis (fifth), Cecilia Lindley (sixth), Kyndall Ince (ninth) and Hannah Keiling (10th).
Barbera said they are all “running exceptional.”
“Those girls came off of a great track season last year,” he said. “We had 13 all-state athletes. Kyndall was multi-all-state athlete. Cecilia anchored the 4x800. We were just strong and they are just taking that success and just rolling right into it.”
Also back is junior Madison Farrish, a top-15 regional performer.
The boys will be looking to defend their region title later this fall, but will have to do it without Aidan Kneeland, one of the state’s top runners the last two seasons who transferred to Cabell Midland, site of the state meet.
Kneeland is a two-time regional champion. He was fourth in the state last season and ninth as a freshman.
Still, the Flying Eagles have four seniors who helped lead the team to a dominant regional victory, scoring 26 points to runner-up George Washington’s 81. Brandon Canaday was third, Robert Shirey sixth, Michael Haddadin seventh and Mason Nettles 19th.
Graduating was Jonah Morgan, who was ninth.
“Brandon’s doing really well,” Barbera said. “He’s doing a great job leading the team. His workouts are exceptional. Big improvement from last year and I think he put in a lot of time over the summer.”
The competition has proven to be an unending cycle.
“(Shirey, Haddadin and Nettles) have been in the program since they were freshmen,” Barbera said. “Many of them ran in high school and they’re chasing (Canaday), but they’re also being chased by several freshmen that we have that did really well last year in the Raleigh County Middle School championships.”
There are five freshman boys and three freshman girls who ran on Park’s perennially strong cross country teams.
“We’re excited about their (potential) success this season,” Barbera said.
The Flying Eagles will open the season Saturday with the 12th annual Beckley Chick-fil-A Invitational on the Coach Willie Barbera Memorial Cross Country Course behind Beckley-Stratton Middle School.
The course will open at 7:30 a.m. The high school girls race will start at 9:15 a.m., followed by the boys at 10 a.m. Middle school girls will begin at 11 a.m. and middle school boys at 11:45 a.m.
Barbera said the support the team has received toward the meet is indicative of the camaraderie that surrounds cross country.
“I’m getting emails every day from coaches that are coming Saturday and they’re saying, ‘Coach, is there anything we can do to help you out? Can we help you in any way?’” he said. “That’s just the way the sport is. It’s Oak Hill and Greenbrier East. Charleston (area) coaches. Charleston Catholic. They are literally wanting to help us. It’s a great sport to be a part of.
“Our registration in the last week and a half has just boomed. This is going to be a record year.”
Barbera said there were nearly 600 runners and 50 schools entered as of Tuesday evening.
Tickets are $7 per person and must be purchased digitally at https://gofan.co/event/1055798?schoolId=WV2696.
