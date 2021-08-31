The personnel loss from last year’s state tournament team is significant, but Woodrow Wilson volleyball coach Bre Rhodes doesn’t think anyone will be able to tell. Not with all the talent that is stepping up.
“I lost five seniors. Two starting setters, a middle (hitter), a (defensive specialist). So, yeah, we lost a lot, but it doesn’t look like we lost a lot,” Rhodes said. “Our girls have stepped in and really filled those shoes. We’re off to a good start.”
Setter Kacee Fansler was an honorable mention all-stater last season. Also gone are fellow setter Katie Edwards, middle hitter Savanna McMillion, defensive specialist Hannah Goode and libero/defensive specialist Asya Stewart.
Those are important pieces missing from a team that went 13-9 in a Covid-marred season and advanced to the Class AAA state tournament. But Rhodes is confident in the players who will continue to play key roles, as well as some of the new players — some who have volleyball in their blood.
“(Outside hitter) Elysia Salon, you’ll hear her name. Olivia Ziolkowski, she’s playing middle. You’ll hear her for blocks. She has come a long way. They are both seniors,” Rhodes said. “We have a freshman setter stepping in, Abby Dillon. She’ll be great. She’s got history. She’s (former Woodrow Wilson star) Lauren Rappold’s daughter. The Rappolds have a big name in volleyball. (Senior) Abby Wooton is somebody we’ve got in the back row. She will be one of the better back row (players) in the state.
“We have a lot. We have a long bench. I’ve got some depth and I’ve got a lot of people that can fill in if quarantines happen. We’ll be good.”
As is paramount for a winning program, Rhodes says cohesiveness will pay dividends for the team.
“I saw it this summer, they all get along. They are all friends,” she said. “They like each other, and that plays a big part. That will take us farther than their talent. Playing together and having fun will take us farther than all the talent in the world.”
The Flying Eagles started the season Tuesday with a 3-0 home win over Independence (25-14, 25-15, 25-22). Salon had 11 kills and nine digs, Dillon and Taylor McDaniel both had 14 assists, and Dillon added five digs. Wooton finished with five aces and 10 digs, Ziolkowski five blocks and Emily Gallaher seven digs.
It had a look that will be familiar this season. Woodrow will play in far fewer weekend tournaments than usual.
“We’re playing more weekday games, which is not normal for us,” Rhodes said. “We’re normally playing a tournament every Saturday. We only have four (tournaments). We’ve got a lot of weekday games so we will have to adjust to that schedule and traveling. But these girls are ready. They will be fine with it.
“I think they will be fine. They will be conditioned come the state tournament when we’re playing those (best) 3-out-of-5 matches.”
One tournament Woodrow will play is its own Shirley Brown Invitational, a yearly staple that was canceled last season because of Covid. The tournament, named for the longtime Woodrow head coach who won multiple state championships, will be played Saturday with a scaled back number of teams starting at 9 a.m.
“We’re excited. I’m glad we’ve got tournaments back,” said Rhodes, who will be without an assistant coach in the early part of the season. “It’s a good time for the teams and you see a lot of people in one day. We’re excited to host that first tournament of the season and get things kicked off.”
