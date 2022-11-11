huntington – At halftime, Woodrow Wilson had run 28 plays to 14 for Huntington High.
It’s just the Highlanders made them count as they raced to a 35-0 halftime lead on the way to a one-sided win, 62-22, in the West Virginia Class AAA playoffs Round of 16 on Friday night at Bob Sang Stadium.
Huntington advances to the quarterfinals next week against the winner of Saturday’s playoff game between Jefferson and Spring Valley at Spring Valley.
“You’re always concerned,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said about his players having much of Friday at ease since there was no school due to Veteran’s Day. “Hats off to the kids. Good leadership. We were efficient on our plays.”
That’s an understatement.
In the first quarter, Huntington had one possession and scored in three plays.
The second period was quick strike as Well for the Highlanders, who are 10-1. The Flying Eagles finish 6-5 with two losses to Huntington by wide margins.
On defense, the Highlanders loaded the box and made it tough on Woodrow Wilson’s running game.
“We knew they’d be two tight, three in the backfield,” Seals said. “The first time we played we didn’t have a good first half. This time was different.”
Huntington’s first score came on a 35-yard run by Jonathan Jackson. In the second, Zah Jackson sprinted 47 yards for a score and quarterback Gavin Lochow raced 27 yards for a TD. He then fired TD passes of 6 and 21 yards to Wayne Harris for a 35-0 lead at the break.
“Kept telling the guys we’re efficient,” Lochow said. “That first pitch to (Jonathan) Jackson I knew he was gone for a TD.”
In the third period, Lochow found Harris deep for a 66-yard scoring pass and then tossed one 5 yards to Tavian Chandler.
“He’s got speed and does a good job at getting open,” Seals said. “He gets into space.”
“Every time we step on the field we see the same thing,” Lochow said. “He saw some things. He makes plays. Lot of credit to the receivers and the O (offensive) line. They bust their butts, give me time to throw.”
Lochow saluted the job turned in the defense.
“Pretty cool,” he said. “They came off blocks and got to the ball.”
Woodrow Wilson’s scores came on a 9-yard run by Nathaniel Grayton, 71-yard dash by Landon Jones and 9-yard run by Konnor Ray.
Woodrow Wilson had 302 yards rushing helped by Ray’s TD jaunt and 69 yards from Matthew Moore on 19 carries. The Flying Eagles had just 5 yards passing.
After Grayton’s TD run, the Flying Eagles tried an onside kick. Avonte Crawford fielded the ball at the 50 and raced to the end zone for a TD.
“Ball hopped right to him,” Seals said. “A great play.”
The fourth period was played with a running clock.
WW 0 0 8 14 -- 22
H 7 28 20 7 – 0
First quarter
H—J. Jackson 35 run (Aya-Ay kick), 6:29.
Second quarter
H—Z. Jackson 47 run (Aya-Ay kick), 11:43.
H—Lochow 27 run (Aya-Ay kick), 8:52.
H—Harris 6 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ay kick), 5:35.
H—Harris 21 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ay kick), 1:24.
Third quarter
H—Harris 66 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ay kick), 10:52.
H—Chandler 5 pass from Lochow (kick failed), 7:59.
WW—Grayton 5 run (Moore run), 2:40.
H—A. Crawford 50 kickoff return (Wilson kick), 2:32.
Fourth quarter
WW-Jones 71 run (Moore run), 8:31.
H—Meadows 15 pass Hatfield (extra point), 6:22.
WW—Ray 9 run (run failed), 3:01.
Individual
WOODROW WILSON
Rushing—Moore 13-69, Grayton 7-15, Staples 1-9, Smith 3-23, Jones 5-84, Mitchell 4-3, Ford 8-59, Stewart 2-2, Ray 5-41.
Passing— Jones 2-3-0, 5 yards.
Receiving – Walker 1-3, Moore 1-2.
HUNTINGTON
Rushing – Z. Jackson 3-72, Lochow 4-47, Winkfield 1-6, Goodrich 1-6, J. Jackson 1-47, Hatfield 1-minus 5, Graves 1-8.
Passing – Lochow 5-8-0, 114 yards; Hatfield 1-2-0, 15.
Receiving – Harris 3-101, McNeely 1-8, Chandler 1-5, Meadows 1-15.
