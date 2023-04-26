bluefield, va. — Down by four runs going into the final inning on Wednesday, the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles embraced the motto, “it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”
The Beckley squad scored five times in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Richlands Blue Tornado 9-8 in the 49th annual Allen D. Coppinger Jr. Invitational Tournament at Bowen Field / Peters Ballpark.
The victory vaults Woodrow Wilson (11-12) into Saturday’s Coppinger championship game.
“That’s the toughest I’ve seen us play all year,” said Flying Eagles head coach Mike McKinney. “
“We got a lot of good work out of our pitchers today. Chase Tolliver came in and closed it out for us, and we got some key hits at the end.”
“We’ve been hitting the ball hard, just hitting it right at people. And finally, the ball started dropping for us. The baseball gods shined on us a little bit, there.”
Senior Isaiah Patterson said, “We were fighting through adversity, the whole game, but luckily we came through at the end.”
The Flying Eagles’ offense was on fire in the first inning. The initial three batters got hits, taking a 2-0 lead on Conor Mollahan’s double to center.
The Tornado soon produced a 2-2 tie courtesy of Dylan Brown’s triple to deep center field, but Woodrow’s defense retired the next seven batters. The first of Richlands’ four errors allowed the Beckley squad to retake the lead in the third frame.
Richlands got its mojo back in the batter’s box in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring seven runs. C.J. Earls provided three RBI over those two innings with a triple and a two-RBI double.
Tornado starting pitcher Levi White struck out six Flying Eagles in six innings. In the bottom of the seventh, however, the Beckley team collected four straight hits and each of those batters scored to create a temporary 8-8 tie.
The coup de gras came on Patterson’s single to left field, scoring courtesy runner Luke Barnes.
Richlands head coach Ben Brown said, “(White) pitched a great game. That’s the best game he’s pitched, all year.”
“He came back in the seventh, still throwing decent. I’ll give it to Woodrow Wilson. I don’t think we did anything to lose the game in the seventh inning; they just found a way to hit the ball.
“If they’re going to keep hitting the ball where we’re not, there’s not a whole lot we can do about it.”
Patterson said, “If we keep our energy up, I don’t see a team stopping us. When we have our energy up, when we’re hitting the ball, we look really good when we’re like that.”
“All year, we’ve had problems with errors. Not having an error in this game, that just shows that we’ve really been working our butts off to come this far.”
Patterson said about the immediate future for his team, “Next one up. We’ve got to go for the next win. The next game is the championship game for this Coppinger tournament, and we want to win it all. It’d be a big mark for us.”
“If we win this tournament, I mean, the sky’s the limit.”
McKinney said about the title opportunity, “That’s really big for us. This is a big tournament. … It means a lot to us, a lot to this program.”
Ben Brown said, “It’s been a tough year so far. We lost a few players, and have a few players out with injury (including top pitcher Ben Hale). We’re playing better; we have better approaches at the plate.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to win.”
The coach said, “Coming to the Coppinger is always one of the best weeks of the year … playing on Bowen Field, it’s always great. It’s always some fun competition.”
