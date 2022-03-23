J.P. Stevens sees an advantage. Might as well use it.
Woodrow Wilson rode an aggressive approach on the base paths from beginning to end and handed James Monroe its first loss of the season, 14-1 in five innings Wednesday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The Flying Eagles (3-2) created runs all evening in running the Mavericks ragged.
"It's the only thing we have going for us is speed, so we have to make things happen," claimed Stevens, in his first year at Woodrow after three seasons at Greater Beckley Christian. "We don't hit very well."
That may be a bit of an exaggeration. The Flying Eagles are batting .368 as a team and are averaging 8.6 runs per game.
They did have eight hits over four innings against James Monroe, but it was the havoc they wreaked after those hits that really paid off.
It started right away, when No. 2 hitter Chase Tolliver singled, stole second and went all the way home when the throw made its way past the center fielder, tying the game at 1-1.
Woodrow took a 4-1 lead before running away with a six-run third inning.
Daniel Dickenson and Blake Stratton were both hit by pitches to start it. Dickenson had stolen second before Stratton was hit, then they both moved up on a double steal. One out later, they both scored on what was ruled an inside-the-park home run by Micah Clay to make it 7-1.
With two out, Ty Evans walked — one of his three in as many plate appearances — and stole second. He continued the aggressive style when he scored from second on an infield single by Andrew Lovell.
Logan Williams singled on a hit-and-run to send Lovell to third. After Williams stole second, Lovell scored on a wild pitch and Williams advanced to third. He later scored to put Woodrow up 10-1.
It was more of the same in the fourth and a two-run single by Ari Payne set the 10-run rule in motion.
Williams was 2-for-4 with four runs batted in for Woodrow.
Travis Daniel (1-0) got the win on the mound. The left-hander struck out five and walked five over 3 2/3 innings. He held James Monroe (2-1) to two hits.
Isaiah Patterson struck out three of the four batters he faced to close it out.
James Monroe coach Gary Stutts, also in his first season, liked his team getting experience against a bigger school.
"It was a good ball game for a single-A playing a triple-A," Stutts said. "Helps make both teams better. It was a good experience for our ball club today.
"Wonderful," he added of the season's first week. "Speed-wise I feel like we do pretty well. The sticks can always come around a little bit better. But today was a good ball game. It was a good learning experience."
Both of the Mavericks' hits came in the first inning. Matthew Stutts singled with one out, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Cooper Ridgeway's single to give James Monroe a brief 1-0 lead.
Daniel settled down after that.
"Our top three starters this year have been wild," Stevens said. "I told Travis today they've only thrown three innings combined. After he settled down and got in a groove, maybe he'll be back to where he needs to be."
Stevens is happy with the progress the team is making in his first season. They are young, with only two seniors in the starting lineup. Junior shortstop Connor Mollohan was injured in last week's win over Richwood and had four hits in his first six at-bats.
Dickenson, who homered in Tuesday's loss at St. Albans, Tolliver and Williams have stood out so far.
"We're still shuffling around people. This is our first year in the program, so we're still learning the kids, with the way the weather has been and everything," Stevens said. "I've been coaching baseball for 12 years now, between this and travel ball. I know how to do it. They bought in quick and they've been working."
Woodrow will host Princeton Thursday at 5 p.m., while the Mavericks host Mount View at 6 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5