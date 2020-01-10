Fourth-quarter leads have been a problem for Woodrow Wilson this year.
Friday night in a skirmish with Class A No. 3 Greater Beckley Christian, the Flying Eagles again found themselves in a situation in which a lead seemed to be slipping away in the final eight minutes.
This time around, Woodrow Wilson stood tall against the rallying Crusaders and pulled away for a 64-50 win.
“I saw our team show a lot of heart and desire tonight. I saw them want to win the game, something we haven’t been seeing,” veteran Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd said. “I saw some fight at the end. We have struggled to keep the lead in games, but I thought we fought through that tonight.”
Meeting for the first time in school history, Friday’s game was the first meeting between two schools from Beckley since Woodrow Wilson played Stratton back in 1957.
The Flying Eagles dominated that game, 111-58. On Friday, however, the Crusaders went right at Woodrow from the opening tip to take a quick 5-0 lead.
With the underdog Crusaders feeling the momentum, the Flying Eagles went to one of the staples that has allowed them to hang 16 state championship banners — defense.
Trailing 7-3 with 3:27 left in the first quarter, Woodrow clamped down on the visitors and ended the quarter on an 11-0 run to gain control of the game. The scoring was capped by a half-court buzzer beater in traffic from K.J. Jones that caused the home crowd to explode.
“That is the best defense we have played in all our games this year. We saw some fire in our guys tonight,” Kidd said. “Maybe it took us playing guys that we know to bring out that fire.”
A free throw from Ayden Ince and another triple from Jones capped a 15-0 run. Isaiah Hairston stopped the bleeding with a pair of free throws, but another free throw and a long ball from Tavea Davis pushed the lead to double digits.
Trailing by 14 at the break, Greater Beckley came out attacking in the paint with Hairston, who accounted for five points.
Even with the success inside, the Crusaders continued to lose ground as Ince quelled the momentum with three consecutive 3-pointers.
Ben Gilliam added an old-fashioned 3-point play to give Woodrow what seemed to be a commanding lead at 42-21 halfway through the third quarter.
As quick as the lead exploded, it seemed to disappear with careless turnovers, missed layups and inspired play by Greater Beckley.
“We just panicked-like. I don’t know why,” Kidd said. “It is like we see the offensive players, but we don’t see the defenders. I think it is youth some. However, I will take some of the blame for our passing because some of the drills we haven’t done so far will help prepare them for stuff like that.”
Kristijan Krunic scored inside before Jordan stole the ball up top and turned it into a slam on the other end. Gilliam scored to break the run, but Greater Beckley had run off 10 straight points by that point.
At the end of the third quarter, the once 21-point lead was down to 10.
“I was proud of how we fought back and how we had such a good second half,” Greater Beckley head coach Brian Helton said. “A couple times we almost got it to a two-possession game. To play as poorly as we did in that early stretch and still feel like late in the game we could have got back in it, says a lot. I am proud of their character and their effort tonight.”
Some key offensive rebounds early in the fourth quarter allowed Woodrow to increase the lead to 17, but the game was far from over.
When Sean Hoskins hit a runner with 2:45 to play, the lead was back to seven and after a block from Krunic, the Crusaders had a chance to make things really interesting.
When Hairston attacked the basket, senior Richard Law stepped in and took a crucial charge. Greater Beckley did not score the rest of the way and Woodrow sealed the game at the line.
“I thought the kids played really good defense and showed some pride and some guts right there,” Kidd said. “Give Greater Beckley credit, they fought back.”
“We are getting better all the time. I think our guys learned a lot tonight,” Helton said. There is nothing like playing a big game and growing from that. I thing we will learn from what happened in the first half and the things we have to do better going forward.”
The win was Woodrow’s second in a row to build some crucial momentum heading into a tough stretch of games.
“We have some tough games coming up, so we needed to win this game to keep our momentum going,” Kidd said. “We are not satisfied, but it makes it easier going to practice the next day because everything is positive, not negative.”
Greater Beckley Christian (5-3)
Elijah Edwards 7, Sean Hoskins 9, Kaden Smallwood 10, Thad Jordan 8, Isaiah Hairston 10, Kristijan Krunic 6. Totals: 20 6-8 50.
Woodrow Wilson (4-4)
Richard law 2, K.J. Jones 13, Ben Gilliam 15, Ayden Ince 13, Maddex McMillen 8, Keynan Cook 2, Tavea Davis 11 . Totals: 21 14-21 64.
GBC: 7 9 20 14 — 50
WW: 14 16 16 18 — 64
3-point goals: GBC: 4 (Edwards, Hoskins, Smallwood), WW: 8 (Jones 2, Ince 3, McMillen, Davis 2). Fouled out: None