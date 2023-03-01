Keanti Thompson got to experience the feeling of playing in the state tournament twice as coach Brian Nabors got Woodrow Wilson established among the top girls basketball programs in West Virginia.
When she rejoined the team in January, she had a wish for her teammates. That wish came to fruition Wednesday night.
Woodrow overcame a slow start in the first quarter and a brief South Charleston run in the second, took control in the second half and defeated the Black Eagles 65-40 in a Class AAAA Region 3 co-final.
1 of 16
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
Woodrow Wilson’s Kiante Thompson drives to the basket while South Charleston defends during the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
Woodrow Wilson’s Donya Burton and South Charleston’s Natalie Smith fight over possession during the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
Woodrow Wilson’s Josie Cross drives to the basket while South Charleston’s Natalie Smith defends during the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
South Charleston’s Delilah Armstrong tries to get around Woodrow Wilson’s Abby Dillon during the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
Woodrow Wilson cheerleaders react during the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final against South Charleston in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
Woodrow Wilson’s Kiante Thompson drives to the basket while South Charleston’s Delilah Armstrong defends during the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
Woodrow Wilson’s Josie Cross tries to get around South Charleston players during the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
Woodrow Wilson’s Lataja Creasy is fouled by South Charleston’s Fati Zark during the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
Woodrow Wilson’s Donya Brown drives to the basket during the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final against South Charleston in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
Woodrow Wilson’s Abby Dillon drives to the basket during the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final against South Charleston in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
Woodrow Wilson’s Donya Burton tries to get around South Charleston’s Desiree Thomas during the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
Woodrow Wilson’s players celebrate after winning the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final against South Charleston in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
Woodrow Wilson’s players and fans celebrate after winning the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final against South Charleston in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
Woodrow Wilson’s players celebrate after winning the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final against South Charleston in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
Woodrow Wilson’s players celebrate after winning the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final against South Charleston in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow vs S. Charleston
Woodrow Wilson’s players cut the net after winning the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final against South Charleston in Beckley Wednesday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
The Flying Eagles (16-8) are the No. 6 seed for next week’s state tournament and will take on No. 3 Spring Valley (20-4) Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
“It means a lot, because half of our team hasn’t been to states before,” Thompson said.
Both team struggled at the start, but it was Woodrow that snapped out of it first with a 13-0 run that eventually led to a 17-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We were keyed up,” Nabors said. “We might have been a little tight; I wouldn’t say nervous. We wanted to start off strong and we just stayed the course.”
“That’s what I was actually laughing at on the side. I was like, ‘Oh my God, both teams are so nervous right now,’” said South Charleston coach Karley Walker. “But it makes sense because that means they care, right? Everybody wants to win that co-regional championship.”
The Black Eagles (14-11) were able to get back in it. They scored the last two points of the first and then opened the second with a 11-2 run to make it a 19-17 game. A pair of long 3-pointers by Kyleigh Bulger capped off that run.
Nabors called timeout after the second one.
“I got on them, almost blew a gasket, and they responded to it.” Nabors said. “
The game was again separated by two points at 22-20 before the Flying Eagles took over for good. They ended the period on a 12-0 run to lead 34-20 at halftime.
Thompson had seven points on the run.
But she wasn’t alone.
South Charleston was only able to get two points closer going to the fourth, and then a 10-0 run by the Flying Eagles put it out of reach, 59-36 with 3:54 to play. Abby Dillon had a 3-pointer, and Donna Burton started it with a rebound and putback then ended it with a steal at midcourt and drive to the basket.
South Charleston leading scorer Natalie Smith was held scoreless in the first half while in foul trouble, which plagued most of the team. Smith did finish with a team-high 15 points, 11 in the third quarter.
“Offensively we struggled. We have the last couple of games,” Walker said. “So when you’re behind and can’t put the ball in the basket, that makes it tough to get back into it. But my girls played hard. They didn’t give up and I’m super proud of them.”
Thompson’s influence on the team since her return after not playing as a junior has been obvious. She led all scorers Wednesday with 21 points, and the team surrounded her while chanting “MVP!” after the game.
“I love everybody on this team,” she said. “They’re all my sisters.”
“I think she leads by example, that’s for sure,” Dillon said. “She is quiet but that doesn’t matter. She leads by example.”
Nabors, who took the program over in 2015, was quick to say that Thompson is one of many Most Valuable Players on his team. But he understands the impact she has when she’s on the court.
“I’m just glad the girls welcomed her back with open arms and realized what type of player she is and how she could help our team and make our team better,” Nabors said. “That’s what it was all about. Keanti is very unselfish player. She took a lot of pressure off Abby Dillon, because she was facing a lot of junk defenses. With Keanti coming back, it’s hard to do that.”
Dillon hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Lataja Creasey added 10.
Woodrow is making its fourth state tournament appearance in six seasons.
“We fell short of our goal last year,” Nabors said. “We just locked in this year and said let’s take another stab at it. Let’s go to work, work as hard as we can and let’s see what happens.”
