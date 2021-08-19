Woodrow Wilson will have to replace a loaded senior class from last year's sectional runner-up.
From what he's seen in practice, coach Steve Laraba is confident he has the group to step up and make for a successful 2021 season.
"We seem to have a good vibe about us," Laraba said. "In every preseason, as the practices add up, things can get chippy and stuff can be said. We've only had one little incident where players had just a little bit of a disagreement, but it was recognized and dealt with early amongst the team.
"Everybody seemed to understand that we can only be successful together. We've done really well with that."
Among the key seniors were all-staters Evan Donatelli and Isaac Roop.
"It's always hard replacing seniors," Laraba said. "It's always a challenge, but everybody has stepped up and accepted that challenge well."
That's because Laraba has a plethora of returning players who will help cushion the blow.
"We have multiple all-state players coming back," he said. "(Seniors) Evan Laraba, Carson Eckley, Hayden Johnson were all all-state players. We've got a really good junior class. Jackson Quattrone, Connor Mollohan and Jack Grimmett are all going to give us a lot of minutes and a lot of experience. We've got three sophomores that are probably going to start for us, but they all either started as freshmen or got a lot of minutes as freshmen.
"We've got some good, solid players out there."
In addition to the usual suspects, Laraba hopes to see some younger players shine as the season progresses.
"Carson, Hayden, Evan, Jackson, Connor, those are big guns, but we're going to expect and need a lot out of Jack, as well," he said. "And I think that (sophomores)Aiden and Cooper Bell are going to need to step up pretty quickly, and I think they definitely have the ability to."
The Flying Eagles finished last season 7-5-4 and fell to Oak Hill in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship game.
This season will get started Saturday, with Morgantown visiting the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
"They're always a very, very good team," Laraba said. "It's going to be a serious test for us."
