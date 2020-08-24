It took some time for the football field at Woodrow Wilson to get the go-ahead for a synthetic turf surface.
What's a few more days?
The team practiced on its new turf for the first time last Friday, four days after the start of practice across West Virginia. Having to wait just a little extra was a small price to pay for the experience.
"It's a blessing to get in my final year," senior lineman Devan Gauldin said after practice on Monday. "I'm happy to get it at least one of my years while I'm still here with Beckley."
"It's awesome to be able to get practice in on a turf field," said head coach Street Sarrett, entering his fifth season leading his alma mater. "I really appreciate the Raleigh County Board of Education, our maintenance department and all those guys that worked hard all summer to get this in for us. These kids really appreciate it. They were just super excited. We got on it Friday after that heavy rain, and usually here in Beckley after a heavy rain we're slopping around in mud and water and dropping balls. We came out and had a great practice. It's just awesome to not let weather affect you."
The Flying Eagles' first shot at showing off its turf for an opponent will be Friday, when they host a scrimmage with Spring Valley. The scrimmage will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Looking to put last year's 1-9 record in the past, Woodrow will start a bit of a new era. Season No. 101 will not only see a new field, but the Flying Eagles will also begin post-Mountain State Athletic Conference life.
Sarrett enjoyed his time in the MSAC, which Woodrow joined in 2005, but said getting out was "what was best for our school."
"Getting more control of our schedule and start playing more local teams like Princeton and Oak Hill," he said. "We're still playing a bunch of those (teams). We're playing Huntington and (George Washington), South Charleston. But we have more control of our schedule where we can get home-and-home and things like that. It really helps us a lot."
The season will start Sept. 4 at rival Greenbrier East. The first home game is set for Sept. 11 against Parkersburg South.
Maddex McMillen will begin his second season as the starting quarterback. He missed some time late last year with an injury and finished up 50-of-89 (56.2 percent) for 360 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions.
"I'm hoping to use that experience to help our team this year and win some games," said McMillen, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior.
"He's looking tough," Sarrett said. "He really grew up during the offseason, put a lot of weight on and grew (taller). He's really throwing the ball well and running the ball well, taking command of the offense. He's doing a great job for us."
Offseason work presented a different type of challenge this season because of the coronavirus. All sports activity was halted in March and did not resume until June, and even then everything was slowed as teams were given guidelines by the Secondary School Activities Commission to ease back into work.
"We had our individual workouts at home. Some of us did a little extra and it shows out there on the field," said Gauldin, who was the Class AAA 195-pound runner-up at the state wrestling tournament in February. "Some of us are out there working as hard as we can. It's just great to be back with the team and getting acclimated back."
Sarrett credits his players for putting in the work while activity was suspended.
"We were very fortunate," he said. "We would post daily workouts and they would have to post their results. We go on an honor system and when we came back in for Phase I, our guys had really hammered it at home. We had our groups of 10 and you could tell they had been doing their workouts. That really helped us. A great group of kids."
The Flying Eagles face the same challenge as all other teams — staying focused with the looming threat of fall sports being delayed or canceled by the virus.
"It's different having to wear a mask everywhere you go," Gauldin said. "Keeping social distancing so we can stay in the green (color code) for Raleigh County."
"It's a lot different than it's been every other year that I've played football or anything else," McMillen said. "It just takes some time to get used to it, but we're working."
Tuesday will be the first day teams are allowed to have contact in practice, something they have not experienced since last fall. Contact was not permitted throughout the summer phase-in periods.
"We haven't had any contact, live-on-live, tackle to the ground, so it will be interesting," Sarrett said. "We've got some young kids that are going to play in some spots, so if they can accept that live contact and tackle, wrap up and do some things, we're going to be in good shape."
