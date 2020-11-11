The Woodrow Wilson volleyball team is no stranger to state tournament appearances and championships.
At the beginning of the 2020 campaign, the prospect of either seemed out of reach. To their credit, the Lady Flying Eagles reminded everyone of the old saying, it is not how you start, it is how you finish.
Thanks to sectional wins over Princeton and Greenbrier East, coupled with a regional win over Riverside, Woodrow Wilson punched its ticket to the state volleyball tournament last week.
Saturday morning, the quest for a state championship begins at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, where the Lady Flying Eagles will play Hedgesville at 10:30 a.m.
"It was really hard to tell what this season was going to hold for us," Woodrow Wilson head coach Bre Rhodes said. "I have been pleasantly surprised. We had a rough start. Then we got quarantined, but after that the girls put in the work and I think this is the year for us."
With some key losses from last year's team, including all-state back row stalwart Maria Salon, Woodrow Wilson had gaps to fill and several new faces were moving into full-time varsity action.
Obviously, the season started like a trip through the West Virginia backroads — a little rocky, unpredictable, with a huge mountain to climb.
"(Senior) Asya (Stewart) is a new starter and (senior) Hannah Goode is a new starter. Sarah (Diehl) starts in the back row for the libero position as a freshman. Emily Gallaher is a freshman. There are plenty of new starters out there. I really didn't know what to expect from my back row," Rhodes explained.
Stewart and Goode eased the nerves of their coach and became huge factors in the back row for the Lady Flying Eagles.
"Asya has done a little bit of everything for us, but she stepped into the role of our libero and has done a great job. Hannah has worked really hard and earned her spot. She has been very solid for us this season," Rhodes said.
One of the constants for Woodrow Wilson over the years has been senior setter Kacee Fansler, who eclipsed 2,000 career assists this season.
"(Kacee) plays all the way around and as a setter that is not always easy," Rhodes said. "She has done a great job staying consistent for us."
Fansler explained what the transition was like going from the early season struggles to now playing for a state title.
"We have been through a lot of blood, sweat and tears. Our team has gone through a lot," Fansler said. "We had plenty of heart-to-heart talks and we came together as a family. That is what has helped us get to where we are right now. We are always doing little things together to get closer and better on the court."
The season transition included moving players around to different positions and finding the right rotation to be successful. However, the ultimate success came from players buying in to what their coach needed them to do.
"I have five seniors and they have really been a big key for us," Rhodes said. "We have also had some underclassmen play big for us. Everybody has a role and they know it. They have all been putting their best effort out there for us."
"Eleven girls play pretty consistently for us," Rhodes went on to say. "Some of these girls have put in the time and have not played previously. They understand what it is like to not get on the floor. So they love every minute that they are out there and will gladly take any opportunity that they get to play."
Katie Edwards has been another senior standout who eclipsed 1,000 career assists this season.
Feeding off assists from Fansler and Edwards have been middle-hitters Savanna McMillion and Olivia Ziolkowski, along with outside hitters Elysia Salon and Emily Stack.
McMillion and Salon are the higher energy players, while Ziolkowski and Stack are more laid back. However, all are equally effective for the Lady Flying Eagles.
"We really need the energy from Elysia and Savannah. When they make those big kills, the girls feed off their energy," Rhodes said. "Olivia is diving for balls she never did before. She is blocking and mixing up her hits. Emily is a little quiet, but she is a hidden gem for us. Having those kills and the big blocks has been crucial."
The road to the title is not an easy route, but neither was getting to the tournament. Rhodes has faith her team can pull off what might have been the unthinkable back in September.
"The thing we have talked about the last couple of weeks is playing with heart," Rhodes said. "They have the skills and they know what to do, but we need to dig deeper and play with heart and really want it."