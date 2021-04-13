For Brian Nabors’ Woodrow Wilson team, the motto all season has been “Unfinished Business.”
After having their state semifinal game canceled last season due to the pandemic, the goal coming into the season was to return to Charleston and pick up where last year’s team left off.
They’re now one step closer.
The Lady Flying Eagles forced 10 turnovers in the first quarter, racing out to a 20-4 lead after the first frame, downing Oak Hill 75-23 in the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Despite blowout victories over Bluefield and Oak Hill last week, Nabors wasn’t pleased with how either game unfolded. After Tuesday’s win, he felt better.
“The focus was different,” Nabors said. “I thought we were a lot more locked in and defensively we were trying to do some different stuff. We changed up our defense so they had to really concentrate. They know how I am. I’m done yelling — it’s their time now. It’s tournament time so we’ve got to be playing our best basketball, so I was proud. They came out with great effort. I’m disappointed in the layups we missed, but we did a lot better in the second half, but we’ve got to keep that concentration and be ready for Thursday.”
Nabors’ changes on defense helped the team’s offense — which scored just eight points in the first quarter when the two teams met on Friday — get going.
The first six points for the Lady Flying Eagles came off of steals as guards Lataja Creasey, Keanti Thompson and Cloey Frantz consistently found their way into passing lanes.
It didn’t get any better for the Red Devils even when they were able to break Beckley’s press. Steals by Frantz, who had eight in the game, on back-to-back possessions led to layups on the opposite end, capping a dynamic first quarter for the hosts.
It didn’t get any better in the second for Oak Hill when Thompson opened the frame with a 3-pointer as Beckley held Oak Hill to eight points in the first half. The second half was more of the same as the rest of the Lady Flying Eagles flexed their muscles, specifically Jamara Walton, who added to her recent run of double-digit scoring efforts with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field.
“I think she’s realized this is it,” Nabors said. “She’s a senior, so this is her last year. I think one thing she’s realized from watching film is that when she doesn’t run the floor and plays lazy, she doesn’t play well and her team doesn’t play well. It’s almost like we go as she goes. Of course Cloey is going to be Cloey, but Jamara’s a different type of intensity. We’re just glad to have her because we still feel like her best play is yet to come.”
Thompson led all scorers with 21 points to go along with six steals, while Frantz finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and eight steals.
Samiah Lynch led Oak Hill with 11 points.
Beckley will host Greenbrier East in the Region 3, Section 2 title game on Thursday, while Oak Hill finishes its season at 1-9.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH
Oak Hill
Samiah Lynch 11, Eden Gilkey 2, Brooke Linkswiler 5, Harper Davis 3, Krista Shrewberry 2
Beckley
Keanti Thompson 21, Lataja Creasey 4, Cloey Frantz 11, Olivia Ziolkowski 6, Camille Fenton 9, Samalia Nelson 2, Sarah Hopkins 3, Bella Staples 5, Jamara Walton 14
OH: 4 4 8 7 — 23
B: 20 16 20 19 — 75
3-point goals — OH: 2 (Lynch, Linkswiler); B: 2 (Thompson, Hopkins). Fouled out — none.