Flying Eagles look to feed off unlikely comeback

Woodrow Wilson’s volleyball team proved something to itself last week. Now the plan is to carry it over to the final weekend of the season.
Down 2-0 in their best-of-five Class AAA Region 3 final against George Washington, the Flying Eagles stormed back to win the next three sets and stun the Patriots on their home floor.
The ability to pull off something as significant as that goes beyond physical talent.
“That’s something you can’t coach. They have to want it from within,” Woodrow Wilson coach Bre Rhodes said. “After that second set, I didn’t have to say anything. I had seniors, everybody was not satisfied losing those first two, and it showed.”
Senior Olivia Ziolkowski called it “grit,” referring back to the coaches’ work in preparing the team through conditioning and hard practices throughout the season.
“After we beat Capital (in the semifinals), we were obviously excited because we had a ticket to the state tournament. But we knew we had to finish something that hadn’t been finished for Beckley in a long time,” she said. “So when we got out there and they got ahead of us the first two sets, I was really proud of myself and all my girls (because) we didn’t get down. We knew we could beat them. In one of our timeouts we were like, ‘We are not losing to this team.’ We have worked for it. We’ve got it. We went out there and pushed as hard as we could and it paid off wonderfully.”
Part of the problem in falling so far behind was not making the proper adjustments from the 3-0 semifinal win over Capital.
“The first two sets I think we brought our lower level of play from Capital. We played kind of slower down there,” Rhodes said. “I think that carried over to the first two sets. After dropping those two, I think they realized we’ve got to really kick it into gear. That’s what they did.
“That’s something you can’t teach. It has to come from within. Now that it’s there, we know it’s there, we can take it all the way.”
The first step comes Friday in the state tournament – against that same George Washington team. The Patriots are the No. 4 seed and Woodrow is No. 5 as they meet in a rematch in the quarterfinals at 8:30 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The teams split four games in the regular season, making Friday their sixth meeting of the year.
“It’s nice because we know how they play, but then it’s bad because they know how we play,” Rhodes said. “So we’ve got to come and be a little bit different and be prepared for some different things.”
Senior Elysia Salon has 580 kills, 57 aces and 462 digs on the season. Ziolkowski has 131 blocks, and fellow senior Abby Wooton has 432 digs and 62 aces. Freshman setter Abby Dillon has 1,129 assists.
“We have just slowly gotten better. I say that every year, we don’t want to peak in September. We want to peak at the end of the season, and that’s what they’ve done,” Rhodes said. “They have slowly fixed errors and done what they needed to do to progressively get better at the right time.”
Having already played each other five times, there are likely to be few surprises.
“They cover the floor well, so we’ve got to be able to find their holes,” Rhodes said. “They’ve got hitters, they can swing, so we’ve got to be able to defend that.”
“I’m grateful that we get to play them, honestly, because we have a lot of recent film. We know how they play, we know how to get in their head, we know we can tire them down,” Ziolkowski said. “I’m feeling really confident. I know we have not only the talent but the grit to want to beat them. Just to go out there on the big stage and do it is 10 times more – it’s just exciting.”
