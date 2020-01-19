Flying Eagles look to build on Friday win

After a tough start to the season, Woodrow Wilson proved Friday night that the rumors of its demise were premature.
The Flying Eagles opened the season losing four of their first six games, falling out of the AP Poll rankings and leaving experts scratching their heads.
Even head coach Ron Kidd expressed concerns about his team, wondering if there was enough leadership among his players to dig out from such a tough start. Three of the four losses involved losing leads, leaving Woodrow frustrated and searching for answers.
But after Woodrow's win over Class AAA No. 7 George Washington on Friday, Patriots head coach Rick Greene scoffed at the conversation that Beckley was in trouble.
"Everybody is always throwing dirt on (Beckley's) grave and I said, 'give me a break,'" Greene said, laughing. "You know they are going to be there in the end. They always are."
It gets no easier this week for the Woodrow Wilson boys, who highlight another week of solid matchups around the area.
Woodrow Wilson hosts a very good St. Albans team on Tuesday before hosting Cabell Midland on Thursday. Midland is currently No. 2 in Class AAA and could likely be the new No. 1 after University's loss to Morgantown last week.
The new poll releases Monday afternoon.
Class AA No. 2 Shady Spring also made its case for No. 1 with a home win Friday over No. 4 Bluefield. Current No. 1 Chapmanville dropped a game at Logan last week, setting the stage for the Tigers.
Shady cannot rest this week as it will host Westside Tuesday before traveling to Coal City for a showdown with county rival Independence Friday.
After playing Webster County today in the MLK Jr. Classic, Greater Beckley Christian hosts Charleston Catholic Tuesday in a Class A top-5 showdown.
The Irish, who have a road win over Wheeling Central on its resumé, are led by one of the better players in the state in Aiden Satterfield.
The Crusaders close the week in Morgantown when they play at Trinity Christian on Saturday.
Sectional clashes between AA Region 3 Section 1 foes also highlight the week's boys action.
Wyoming East travels to Oak Hill Wednesday before going to Liberty on Thursday. Oak Hill travels to Westside Friday.
After a lengthy layoff, Greenbrier East has a big week on the girls side. The week starts with a home game Tuesday against sectional foe Princeton before a home game Friday against Parkersburg South.
However, all eyes in Raleigh and Greenbrier counties will be focused on Beckley for Saturday's huge Class AAA showdown. No. 3 Greenbrier East will battle No. 7 Woodrow Wilson in the first of two regular season games with big sectional seeding implications.
The clash against the Lady Spartans will cap a two-day stretch for the Lady Flying Eagles that includes a Friday road game at AAA No. 2 Cabell Midland.
Woodrow Wilson also has a road game at St. Albans Wednesday.
Easily the hottest team on the girls side of the court hails from Wyoming East. The Lady Warriors enter the week riding a five-game winning streak, wreaking havoc in AA Region 3 along the way.
Over the last five games, East has been dominant in wins over Westside, Independence, Oak Hill, PikeView and Bluefield.
The Lady Warriors will look to continue their reign of terror across the region this week when they host Oak Hill Monday and Westside Thursday.
The clash with the Lady Renegades with be the rubber game after they split the first two meetings.
Region 3 in Class A will also feature a big girls game Thursday when Midland Trail travels to No. 3 Summers County looking to avenge a loss earlier in the season in Hico.
