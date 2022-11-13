The 2022 season will go down as a pivotal one in the history of Woodrow Wilson wrestling.
The Flying Eagles won the Class AAA Region 3 championship, and J.J. Bailes won the state title at 113 pounds, ending the team’s 23-year drought without an individual champion. Woodrow finished sixth in the state, its best since also placing sixth in 1989 and its second consecutive top 10 finish.
And, you guessed it, coach Matt Osborne felt there was room for more.
“It was a special year,” Osborne said, “but as fun and special as it was, it could have been better toward the end, at the state tournament.”
He does have a point. Woodrow qualified 12 wrestlers for the state tournament but only four wound up placing.
The Flying Eagles had been paced by a talented group of freshmen — including state champion Bailes — in the regular season, and perhaps they felt the pressure brought on by the big stage of Huntington.
Osborne, however, thinks it goes a bit deeper.
“You could kind of tell at practice that some guys seemed like they were ready and ... we had maybe a couple that wasn’t,” he said.
“I think we got that pointed out and I think we’ll be able to spot that (this season). and I think those couple of wrestlers will be able to spot that, too. Hopefully we’ll be able to trim that out.”
The Flying Eagles do lose a pair of key seniors from that team in 160-pounder Alex Webb (Region 3 runner-up) and heavyweight Jackson Evans, who suffered a heartbreaking loss in the state semifinals, giving up a five-point lead in the final 20 seconds. He was able to put it behind him and earn a third-place finish.
Osborne said they will be missed and it goes beyond their talent. Their leadership in the mat room will be hard to replace.
“Those two are two of the funniest guys I’ve ever met, for one,” Osborne said. “As funny as they are and as much as they goofed off and had fun, when they went in the mat room they were business. I always accused Alex of being too intense, if that makes any sense for wrestling. If he could have loosened up a little bit more I think he would have made it on the podium (at the state tournament).
“Jackson turned out to be very special. He realized how athletic he was and it showed. ... He was emotional (after his semifinal loss) and everybody was because we expected him to win it and he expected to win it. He told me, ‘I’ll never let you down again.’ and he wrestled like he was wrestling for the state finals.”
There will be two seniors in the lineup this season, led by 152-pound state runner-up Ethan Osborne. Also back is Jay Jones, who was third in the state at 195.
“Ethan and Jay have been captains since they were freshmen,” said Osborne, Ethan’s dad. “They came into the team right away having some of the most experience out of all of them. They knew the techniques and stuff that I wanted to coach.
“I’ve been trying not to think about that one because Jay’s like my family and I have Ethan. He’s the reason I started coaching. That’s something I try not to think about because I don’t want to get emotional.”
Then there is that freshman class, now sophomores who are a year wiser.
Leading the way is Bailes, who went 48-1 last season. His 113 state title was Woodrow’s first individual championship since Matt Callahan’s 140 title in 1999.
Garrett Johnson (106) joined Bailes as a state placer at 106.
Also back are state qualifiers Tyler Roark (120), Jacob Meadows (126), Vance Neal (132), Jacob Reeves (145) and Landon Jones (170).
Cameron Evans (138) is also back.
For most of the sophomores, work on getting better started as soon as the state tournament ended in March, Osborne said.
“Going back to last year, with all those freshmen I told them, ‘Right now you’re freshmen but in February and March you’re going to have to wrestle like you’re not freshmen anymore, you’re just high school wrestlers,’” Osborne said. “They started wrestling like (upperclassmen) before February. They did right away. They picked up the challenge and that’s going to be a tough group that’s going to be fun to spend three more seasons with.”
The NFHS adopted weight class changes for the 2022-23 season. The changes start after 138 — 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190 and 215 — before getting to 285.
The Flying Eagles did not fill the 220 weight class last season, and Osborne said his two question marks are at 215 and 285. Plus, most of his returning wrestlers will likely have to go up at least one class.
Any holes will have to be filled by newcomers — including possible football players. Osborne had a turnout of 30 wrestlers on Monday’s first day of practice.
Woodrow will begin the season Dec. 9-10 at the Indian Classic at Dobyns Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tenn.
