Flying Eagles have state's attention

Woodrow Wilson has been experiencing its most successful wrestling season in recent memory. And it apparently has been no secret.
The Flying Eagles checked in at No. 4 in Class AAA in the first West Virginia Coaches Association/wvmat.com poll of the regular season released Thursday morning.
Other ranked teams in the area are Greenbrier West, which is second in Class A, and Independence (sixth, Class AA).
The Flying Eagles are 24-2 in duals this season and have not lost to a state team. They are getting it done with a mix of experience and youth, as evidenced by the individual rankings.
Woodrow has four freshmen ranked in the top 8 of their respective weight classes, including 113-pound No. 1 Jimmie Bailes. Garrett Johnson is third at 106, Tyler Roark second at 120 and Vance Neal seventh at 132.
Also ranked for Woodrow are undefeated junior Ethan Osborne (fifth, 152) and senior heavyweight Jackson Evans (seventh).
Greenbrier East has three ranked wrestlers — junior Craig Barnouse (eighth, 160), junior Thomas Mullins (second, 220) and sophomore Calvin Roberts (sixth, 285).
Wheeling Park is the No. 1 team in Class AAA. Parkersburg South, the seven-time reigning state champion, is in an unfamiliar spot at No. 6.
In the Class AA/A individual rankings, Independence sophomore Dillon Perdue, the reigning state champ at 106, is ranked first in that weight class. He is joined by teammates Judah Price (second, 145), Colton Miller (eighth, 152) and Colten Caron (fourth, 160).
Tucker Lilly (fifth, 113), Moses Gray (sixth, 132), Brad Blevins (seventh, 132) and Cole Vandall (second, 182) are all ranked for Greenbrier West. Blevins is a senior; the other three are sophomores.
Shady Spring senior Joshua Goode is third at 126. He is coming off a championship and Most Outstanding Wrestler award at Nitro's Pat Vance Invitational. Teammate Landen Chambers is sixth at 145.
Nicholas County junior Dalton Hanshaw is fourth at 170.
