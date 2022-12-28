Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd walked just into the entrance to the tunnel that leads to the Woodrow Wilson locker room at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and was asked if he would like to conduct his postgame interview there.
“Might as well,” he said, smiling. “It might take me a little while to get up there.”
Kidd was in a walking boot courtesy of the Achilles injury suffered over the holiday when the ultra-competitive coach was playing basketball.
While Kidd had his walking boot, his team had on its running shoes.
The Flying Eagles put on a defensive and transition clinic Wednesday night in a 66-37 victory against Oak Hill in the main event of the first night of the Little General Battle for the Armory.
It was textbook stuff during a game-changing 17-0 run that spanned the end of the second quarter and lasted until just under two minutes remained in the first half. The span was almost an entire quarter.
“Our defense kind of set the tone,” Kidd said. “We played pretty good defense tonight. I thought that really got us going. Got us some layups, got us some easy shots. You could see the bounce in our kids when they’re scoring like that. It changes everything.”
Defense did set the tone and it started at the front end of the run in the second quarter.
Down 29-23, Oak Hill was holding for the final shot of the half. The Red Devils forced a shot near the foul line with six seconds left that missed everything. Jaylon Walton grabbed the rebound, kicked it to Braydon Hawthorne, who took one dribble and threw the ball to his younger brother Zyon. Zyon pump-faked a defender, took one dribble and drained a buzzer-beating 3.
The Flying Eagles brought that intensity out in the second half and ended the game with a run-out bonanza led by the brothers Hawthorne, who scored the first 10 points of the run.
Elijah Redfern, who led the Flying Eagles with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, finished the run with a basket and the Flying Eagles went from nursing a 27-23 lead late in the first half to what would ultimately be an insurmountable 44-23 lead.
“They made some shots, too, but some of our stuff was self-inflicted,” Oak Hill coach Benitez Jackson said. “I thought we were over-dribbling, a lot of times playing 1 on 5, it looked like to me. We came in at the half talking about moving the ball more, not pounding the ball into the ground. I felt like everything we talked about at the half went right out the window in the third quarter.”
The number of runouts, spurred by the defense, surprised Kidd.
“I watched them play Princeton on film, and Princeton is really fast and athletic and Oak Hill is really fast and athletic, so I was surprised we got layups on them like that,” Kidd said. “I was worried about them getting layups on us like that.”
“We didn’t get back in transition but when you take bad shots that’s what leads to transition,” Jackson said. “I thought we had some good looks there in the third, they just didn’t fall. You can’t let that affect your defense and we let that affect our defense. The overall thing is, they played really good defense, which we knew they would, and we just dribbled and dribbled spots off the ball at times it seemed. and that led to turnovers.”
Braydon Hawthorne finished with 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting, eight rebounds and four of the Flying Eagles’ nine blocks in the game. Zyon Hawthorne added 14 points, a new career high for the freshman. Jaylon Walton had seven points and five rebounds.
“That’s the kind of thing we wanted from Braydon and also (Jaylon) Walton,” Kidd said. “Rebounding, kind of controlling the inside, and playing with a little more enthusiasm and bounce. I think (Braydon) is so long that you don’t realize it until you get ready to shoot in front of him and he goes to about 7-(foot)-2 instead of 6-6. He’s a good defender for us, a good shot blocker.
“They are good defensively,” Jackson said. “I think we shot it in his face two or three times, too. I thought we took bad shots trying to do too much at times. But I give their defense a lot of credit, too. They tried to keep us out of the lane and when we did get in the lane, they took charges, or the Hawthorne kid blocked our shots.”
Oak Hill was led by 12 points from Trevor Kelly and Malaki Lewis added 11.
It was a big game as a sectional contest but also sees the rivalry with Woodrow and Oak Hill renewed, with a nice crowd and a festive atmosphere.
“Anytime you play Oak Hill it’s a rivalry, and you remember the old rivalries with Oak Hill,” Kidd said. “I was a little nervous because I didn’t think we practiced the way we should have practiced this week. But we played better than we practiced so I was proud of our kids.”
Thursday’s main attraction will feature defending Class A champion James Monroe against the Flying Eagles (1-2) in an 8 p.m. tip-off.
Oak Hill will take on Calvary Baptist at 6 p.m. in the Burger King bracket consolation game.
As for his injury, Kidd said, “You know, sometimes your body tells you no, but my mind was saying yes, play in a faculty game,” Kidd said, smiling. “I kind of had a flat tire. My body said no, and my tire went low.”
His team did all the running the Flying Eagles needed Wednesday night.
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 2-4 0-0 4, Malaki Lewis 3-11 4-6 11, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 1-11 2-2 5, Jeremiah Jackson 2-5 1-2 5, Trevor Kelly 5-13 0-1 12, Jacob Blankenship 0-0 0-0 0, Armonyi Hicks 0-2 0-0 0, Cole Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, Cole Legg 0-2 0-0 0, Chance Minor 0-0 0, Noah McClung 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 13-51 7-11 37
Woodrow Wilson
Coby Dillon 2-6 0-0 6, Elijah Redfern 8-14 1-1 18, Zyon Hawthorne 5-11 2-2 14, Braydon Hawthorne 6-8 0-0 14, Jaylon Walton 3-5 1-1 7, Andre Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Preston Clary 1-3 0-0 2, MJ Staples 0-1 0-0 0, Drew Fitzwater 1-2 0-0 2, Ziyun Cousins 0-2 0-0 0, Kellen Hefferman 1-1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 27-54 4-4 66.
OH 14 9 5 9 — 37
WW 14 18 17 17 — 66
Three-point field goals – OH: 4-13 (M. Lewis 1-5, Vargo-Thomas 1-3, Kelly 2-4, Hicks 0-1). WW: 8-21 (Dillon 2-5, Redfern 1-3, Z. Hawthorne 2-4, B.Hawthorne 2-3, Wright 0-1, Clary 0-2, Staples 0-1, Fitzwater 0-1, Hefferman 1-1.) Rebounds – OH: 32 (Jackson 8), WW: 33 (B. Hawthorne 8). OH 5 (Vargo-Thomas 3). WW: 12 (Redfern 7). Steals – OH 4 (four with 1), WW: 7 (Redfern 4). Fouled out – none.
