Flying Eagles feel they have "unfinished business"

In the maddest March of them all, Brian Nabors and his players learned the true meaning of upset.
The Woodrow Wilson girls basketball team seemed poised for the finest season in its history. Fresh off a sectional championship win over rival Greenbrier East and eliminating George Washington in a Region 3 co-final, the Flying Eagles earned the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA state tournament. There, they held off No. 7 Morgantown — which had upset state No. 1 Wheeling Park in Region 1 — in the first round for the team's first state tournament game victory since 2008.
The next day, it was all taken away. The threat of the coronavirus shut down sports all over the world, including the girls state tournament and boys Class AA co-regionals.
All that momentum, all that confidence — gone. In an instant.
"It was very emotional for everyone, for several reasons," Nabors said. "We felt like this was our year. We were playing pretty good basketball. We had a huge chance to be state champions this year. It was just disappointing that we weren't able to continue the season and accomplish that goal."
Like all other basketball players and coaches whose teams were still alive, the Flying Eagles clung to hope that somehow the tournament would be allowed to resume. That never happened, and the cancellation of all prep sports left the players with no choice but to wait until the Secondary School Activities Commission gave the go-ahead.
Until that happened, Nabors kept in touch with his players through text messages and phone calls, taking advantage of the opportunity to make sure the family theme continued.
"(Some players) had birthdays where we did some videos. We did the car parade and things of that nature," he said. "We basically told them to follow the guidelines and do everything they can to stay in shape, because at that time we thought it was a possibility for the tournament to resume. A lot of it was on their own, an individual thing. Especially when all the guidelines came down."
Early June brought the start of the SSAC's three-phase process that allowed for a gradual return. The final phase coincided with the usual three-week summer practice period, which for Woodrow ends Friday. Nabors said they took advantage of every opportunity and called the turnout "great."
"For the last six weeks we've been together working out, just trying to stay in shape," he said. "It showed a lot of commitment as well. It shows me that they have a lot of hunger. And it also shows me that they do feel like there is unfinished business. We're just trying to get prepared for when we are allowed to play and just be a team and a program again."
When that happens, the Flying Eagles will have two noticeable slots in the starting lineup to fill. Forward Victoria Staunton and guard Liz Cadle, both 1,000-point scorers, have graduated. Cadle, a first-team all-stater, has signed with Division I Longwood, and second-teamer Staunton has enlisted in the United States Air Force.
Staunton and Cadle not getting a shot at a state championship was another reason the tournament's cancellation hurt, Nabors said.
"That was one of the goals that they had throughout their high school career," he said.
Nabors is confident he has the players to step in and be the leaders in seniors Cloey Frantz, a third-team all-stater, and Jamara Walton (honorable mention). But he wants them to do it within their own skill sets.
"We're not expecting them to be Liz and Victoria," he said. "We expect them to be themselves, because they're great players. But we need them to be the leaders of this team in a vocal way, physical, emotional, spiritual, the whole nine yards."
Nabors also is looking for a lot from the team's remaining two seniors, guard Rachel Eans and forward Sierra Conley. He said he believes Conley can be an "X factor."
"I don't think she was on the scouting report this year, but Sierra's one of our best shooters," Nabors said. "I think she's going to make a lot of noise her senior year. I think she's going to be a really good player for us. She didn't play major minutes for us last year, but she played valuable minutes. The minutes that she played were very important for us."
Nabors, who said he gives God the glory and credits that faith for getting everyone through the challenging times, said the team will have a luncheon after Friday's final practice and then go from there.
"We will kind of break bread and relax and just enjoy each other's company after our workout," Nabors said. "Everything that we have worked on these last six weeks, we're expecting them to continue that routine. Hopefully they will be committed to that."
