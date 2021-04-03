A day after hitting 11 3-pointers, Morgantown canned 12 and beat Woodrow Wilson 77-55 Saturday in the New River CTC Invitational.
Brooks Gage led the way for the Mohigans, blistering the nets with six 3s for 18 points, Luke Bechtel, the son of former Beckley all-stater Michelle Lindsay, also had 18 points.
"I don't really think we saw very many mismatches today," Morgantown head coach Dave Tallman said. "They have the big kid (Ben Gilliam) inside and quick guards, so we just wanted to share the ball and make the extra pass and I thought we did that."
The Flying Eagles kept the game respectable in the first quarter, but trailed by 18 heading into the half and never recovered.
"We played a little bit better but our man defense just isn't real good," Beckley head coach Ron Kidd said. "We're just not connected. Give Morgantown credit though. They're really good. We played with a little more emotion today though, which is better."
Beckley will travel to Greenbrier East on Tuesday.
Morgantown
Alec Poland 5, Cam Rice 4, Xavier Pryor 6, Brooks Gage 18, Jalen Goins 3, Luke Bechtel 18, Sha-Ron Young 7, Carson Poffenberger 16
Beckley
Keynan Cook 5, Dewayne Richardson 3, Maddex McMillen 4, Jace Colucci 13, Elijah Redfern 7, Ben Gilliam 15, Kayden Slay 8
M: 19 19 24 15 — 77
B: 13 7 14 21 — 55
3-point goals — M: 12 (Poland, Gage 6, Goins, Bechtel 3, Poffenberger); B: 5 (Colucci 3, Slay 2). Fouled out — none.