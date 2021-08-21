Both head coaches saw what they needed to see in Saturday’s boys soccer match between Woodrow Wilson and Morgantown.
Visiting Morgantown got off to a quick start and took a three-goal lead at halftime in a 5-0 win over the Flying Eagles at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
It was the season opener for both teams, which of course always serves as a learning experience.
“We definitely have a lot of room for improvement,” Woodrow head coach Steve Laraba said.
“It wasn’t our best performance by far.
“But Morgantown’s very good. They’ve got 15 seniors, and when you’re playing high school sports, if you have that many seniors, you are going to be very good.
“We didn’t play to our capabilities. I don’t know if we were prepared to play a team like this and that’s my fault.”
“We’re just going to have to learn from this and move on, not make the same mistakes.”
The Mohigans have succeeded under head coach Sam Snyder, compiling a 56-30-9 record in his first five seasons going into Saturday. They won the Class AAA state championship in 2016, his first season.
They looked the part of an experienced team — all but one of their starters were seniors — right off the bat, keeping the ball on Woodrow’s side of the field much of the early going and breaking through in the 10th minute. Caden Carpenter fired a shot that Woodrow keeper Josh Farnsworth was able to deflect, but the ball hit the crossbar and Mohigans fullback Domonic Gabriele was able to put back the carom for a 1-0 lead.
Morgantown’s next two goals came somewhat quickly. Gabriele headed in his second goal while in heavy traffic in front of the goal in the 23rd minute, and Connor Brumbaugh found a bouncing ball in front of the goal line after a free kick and headed it in to put the Mohigans ahead 3-0 seven minutes later.
“That was one of those where it snowballed and things just kind of kept going our way,” Snyder said. “It was a big score, but it was a much closer match than the score reflected. Woodrow’s a good side and you could see they had some players that could build out on us.”
“There were, really, just a couple of their goals that were things we were not really doing a lot about,” Laraba said. “The other goals, it was small but devastating mistakes that we made. We’ve talked about the little things being what we need to do well. We did a lot of little things well, but when you don’t do them well against a team as good as Morgantown, then they’re going to capitalize on it.”
Morgantown got second-half goals from Lucas Howell and Vivek Sriram to extend its lead to 5-0.
The Mohigans took 11 shots on goal to Woodrow’s two.
Snyder was happy with his team’s physical play, and credited the Flying Eagles in that department as well.
“We wanted more to set a tone in our physicality and not be pushed around like we have been in the past,” he said. “We were able to play a good Woodrow side. They’re physical and they’re fun to play against. They’re the perfect team to start with every year, because it kind of lets you know, we may not be able to score, we may not be able to do this, but can we at least meet West Virginia high school level of physicality? We passed the test and they gave it to us back. It was a good match in that way.”
Morgantown will host Bridgeport on Thursday.
The Flying Eagles, meanwhile, will travel to Capital that day for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
“We’ll get back in practice on Monday and try to fix the things that need done and hopefully have a better showing on Thursday,” Laraba said.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber