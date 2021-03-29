Flying Eagles fall flat at home

Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd hoped his team’s win over then-Class AAAA No. 1 George Washington on Saturday would be a turning point.
Unfortunately, it was more of a blip in what’s been a miserable season for the Flying Eagles.
Trailing by three points heading into the fourth quarter, Beckley yielded an 11-4 run early in the final frame that created enough cushion for the visitors from South Charleston, who escaped Monday’s showdown in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center with a 52-42 victory.
The 3-7 start is the program’s worst since 1986.
“We’re just not stepping up,” Kidd said. “They bought into that win on Saturday too much. Our schedule’s too tough to be leaning on a win from Saturday. It doesn’t get any easier for us and each and every night we know it’s a battle. That was a great win on Saturday but it doesn’t mean anything now because we lost tonight.”
Early it looked like Saturday’s win had served as a remedy for the Flying Eagles, who went up 12-7 on tip-ins from Maddex McMillen and 3-pointers from Ben Gilliam and Kayden Slay. But South Charleston’s ability to keep possessions alive stopped Beckley from building a cushion. In the first quarter alone, the Black Eagles secured nine offensive rebounds, using them to turn the tide and mount a 15-12 lead at the end of the first frame.
“That’s something we’ve stressed all year,” South Charleston head coach Josh Daniel said. “We’ve got some big athletic guys and we’ve not shot the ball well. We didn’t shoot the ball well today either, so us creating second chance opportunities by offensive rebounding is something we’ve really emphasized this year and it’s given us second, third and fourth chance opportunities when we don’t shoot the ball well.”
After three quarters of lackluster offense on both sides, the scoring hit an uptick in the final frame, with the Black Eagles seizing opportunity.
Leading 28-27 after Beckley’s DeWayne Richardson canned a pair of free throws, South Charleston’s Bryson Smith nailed a 3-pointer to make it a 31-27 game. Beckley’s Mike Miller responded with a layup, but the Black Eagles’ onslaught from deep continued. Smith hit another and Wayne Harris eventually capping an 11-4 run that gave South Charleston a 39-31 lead and ultimately enough breathing room to secure the win.
“In the first half I thought we got really good looks,” Daniel said. “We just didn’t make them. I think we made one from the perimeter. One or two. But like I told our kids at halftime, the shots that we got were good shots, we’re just going to have to stick to them if we’re going to win. We kept shooting and shooting and Bryson stuck and few in there and Wayne did, too, and we finally got a little bit of separation.
“In that type of game where it’s a struggle-to-score, defensive battle, a four- or five-point lead seems like a 10- or 12-point lead so you want to get as much separation as possession because you don’t know when the next time is that you’re going to get a good look.”
The Flying Eagles’ struggles on offense continued — they were held to under 60 points for the seventh time this season, attempting just 35 shots.
“We couldn’t even make shots when they weren’t guarding us,” Kidd said. “We’re just not stepping.”
The Flying Eagles will travel to Bluefield on Wednesday.
South Charleston (8-3)
Wayne Smith 11, Bryson Smith 13, Cayden Fawcett 4, Mondell Dean 12, DJ Johnson 8, Isaiah Monday 4
Beckley (3-7)
Ben Gilliam 7, Jace Colucci 2, Keynan Cook 7, Maddex McMillen 6, DeWayne Richardson 8, Kayden Slay 10
SC: 15 5 8 23 — 52
B: 12 7 6 17 — 42
3-point goals — SC: 6 (Harris 2, Smith 3, Dean 1); B: 3 (Gilliam 1, Slay 2). Fouled Out — B: Colucci