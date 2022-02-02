Flying Eagles Cook, McMillen sign in dual ceremony at Woodrow

On the table where they would soon sign to continue their football careers at different universities sat pictures of Woodrow Wilson friends and teammates Maddex McMillen and Keynan Cook, a long friendship forged on local fields and in area gyms.
Those beginnings led the duo to record-setting careers at Woodrow Wilson and on Wednesday to separate paths to the next level.
While their paths may not cross on the field again and their Friday night flights, as a deadly pitch-and-catch combo coming to an end, the duo sat down together Wednesday in the school’s auditorium to sign their national letters of intent.
McMillen signed with Marshall and Cook at Georgetown.
They came into Woodrow Wilson together and they’re leaving the same way.
“It was huge for me and I’m sure it was huge for him,” Cook said. “We’ve been together since the beginning of elementary school. I was blessed to do it with him. I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else.”
“Keynan’s been my best friend since the third grade and we’ve been on this journey of growing up our whole lives,” McMillen said. “It’s great to share this with him, signing to go to college.”
The long friendship often meant the two didn’t even have to speak.
“I could give him a look, and we would know what the other was going to do,” McMillen said. “It definitely made it easier.
“I love having one of my best friends as the quarterback,” Cook said, smiling. “Even if I didn’t get the ball because he was my best friend, I would get it because I was open, so … we could just look at each other and know what was going to happen.”
McMillen completed 124 of 221 passes for 1,578 yards and 11 touchdowns and he rushed for five touchdowns. Cook caught 45 passes for 656 yards and five touchdowns. Most of those numbers are school records, as are their career totals. McMillen completed 266 of 479 passes for 3,339 yards and 27 touchdowns and he had 11 rushing scores. Cook hauled in 86 receptions for 1,117 yards and eight scores and had 10 interceptions defensively.
Coach Street Sarrett said the duo will long be remembered at Woodrow but not just for the records.
“Those guys understood what I told them, ‘We have to do this to get in the playoffs' halfway through the season,” Sarrett said. “They really set the groundwork for it (McMillen even moved to running back part time to help the team) and made it happen those last few games. They came alive and really wanted it. They set the standard and the standard is the playoffs. Those guys, they worked their tails off for that.”
It was a bus tour to different one-day camps that helped Cook get introduced to the Hoyas,
“Me and Maddex did this bus tour and I had sprained my ankle a few days before, but I decided I would do the Maryland Camp because I kind of liked Maryland,” Cook said. “I didn’t know Georgetown was going to be there. I met coach (Georgetown assistant coach Steve) Thames, our receivers coach and he said, ‘I like the way you play, man.’ And he pretty much stayed in touch the rest of the bus tour and when we got home, he invited me up and they offered me.”
Cook said he hopes to make an impact.
“I want to make my presence felt, even if I don’t start, I want to get in games,” Cook said. “We want to turn the program around. I’ve talked to other receivers, and we will be a focal point on the team. I feel like I can help immediately.”
Cook said he also looked forward to living in a diverse area like Washington, D.C.
It was another former local star, Oak Hill native and a three-sport all-stater for the Red Devils Shannon Morrison, an assistant at Marshall who first reached out to McMillen.
“Coach Morrison sent me a message on Twitter, and I called him and talked to him,” McMillen said. “He pretty much sent me a message on Twitter kind of randomly and I thought, ‘I should probably look at this.’”
McMillen also made a visit to Marshall during a game and loved it.
“It is obviously a big decision, but I really loved everything about Marshall, the coaching staff, the facilities, the atmosphere, the locker room, was everything you could ask for,” McMillen said.
He went on a visit last Saturday and got a chance to spend some time with new offensive coordinator Clint Trickett, the former West Virginia quarterback. He is projected as a quarterback at Marshall.
“Towards the end, we had a whole meeting where we went in with our position coach,” McMillen said. “There were a few receivers, and I was the quarterback in there. We watched film of the offense and saw some of the plays (second-year head) coach (Charles) Huff brought from Alabama. They have a great offense there.”
Completing the trifecta in state ties to McMillen’s journey to Marshall, Huff was the associate head coach and running backs coach for West Virginia native Nick Saban at Alabama.
McMillen said he will always remember making the playoffs as a senior.
“I think making the playoffs was the biggest thing we were able to accomplish here,” McMillen said. “It had been seven or eight years since (Woodrow) had done that. It was a great feeling to be able to go and play in the playoffs.”
Cook said he remembers his first touchdown reception as a sophomore against Huntington.
“I started growing a little bit and I wanted to play, (I) had a whole new mentality,” Cook said. “I caught a touchdown against Huntington and it as a pretty close game. It sticks with me. And I remember coming into the locker room and slipping and falling and our kicker Connor saw me, and I was like, ‘You didn’t see anything’ because I was embarrassed. For some reason I always remembered that.”
Chances are, Cook and McMillen will be two players Woodrow fans remember.