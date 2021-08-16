Flying Eagles coming off strong state showing

For the second year in a row, Woodrow Wilson cross country coach George Barbera expressed his support of the three-week summer conditioning period taking place in July.
This time, he backs up that sentiment with results.
"Last year, the first year we did it in July, look how well my teams did at the state meet," he said.
Indeed, the Flying Eagles girls finished third in Class AAA and the boys placed fifth. The boys had only one top 20 finisher and the girls had none.
That came on the heels of the teams' usual dominance at the Region 3 championships. The girls won for the sixth consecutive year and the boys for the fifth time in six seasons.
Now, Woodrow comes into 2021 with a combined roster of 28 runners — 13 girls and 15 boys. And Barbera is excited at the possibilities.
"I'll be honest with you. This is probably one of the best teams I've ever had," he said.
Barbera declined to comment on individual runners for this fall, largely because both teams' depth makes it difficult for him to project who will be among the leaders.
"We're really coming together as a team," he said. "The kids are training hard, grouping up close together. I may not know who my best runner is until the first race on August 28."
Gone from the girls team are Madison Cornett, Gillian Breeden and Savannah Hughes. Cornett, who was second in the Region 3 meet, is now running at Concord.
"We have a great freshman class coming in and they're hard-working and eager to get on the varsity squad," Barbera said. "We have four seniors and we are very freshman-heavy."
Most of the freshmen ran at Park last season. Two of them came from Beckley-Stratton but only one ran cross country.
The boys team lost only two varsity runners in Brennan McGinnis and Justin Dodd, who, like Cornett, is running at Concord.
The boys picked up only two freshmen but return most of their varsity runners.
"They're running very strong," Barbera said. "They're running close, and I'll be honest, I don't know who my best two runners are. I don't know who my top five runners are."
Barbera said he has been stressing to his runners how important the Nos. 4 and 5 runners are.
"This sport is all about the 4 and the 5," he said. "Anybody can have one, two or three great runners. In order to have a great team, you've got to have a strong 4 and 5."
Barbera will get his first chance to evaluate his team when Woodrow hosts the Beckley Chick-fil-A Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 28, on the Coach Willie Barbera Memorial Cross Country Course at Beckley-Stratton Middle School.
The girls high school race will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by the boys at 10 a.m. The girls middle school race will begin at 11 a.m. and the boys race is scheduled for 11:45 a.m.
Barbera said he is still waiting for teams to register but anticipates having nearly 30 teams and 500 runners.
