Woodrow Wilson and Princeton appeared to have little to play for Thursday night.
After all, seedings had already been determined Tuesday for next week's Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament prior to the matchup of old rivals.
In reality, every game matters when the Flying Eagles and the Tigers clash, no matter the circumstances.
It clearly mattered to Woodrow Wilson as it celebrated Ben Gilliam on Senior Night — one of only two players in Woodrow Wilson basketball history to exceed 700 points and 600 rebounds in a career.
Led by four players in double figures and double-doubles from Gilliam and Maddex McMillen, the Flying Eagles flew past Princeton 60-41.
"I saw us playing great defense out there tonight and talking. It seems like they are understanding now how to play together as a team. They played really hard tonight," veteran Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd said. "We aren't quite there yet, but we are playing like Beckley."
Gilliam set the tone early by taking a quick charge on the first Princeton possession. He backed that up with hustle plays and assists to get the Flying Eagles rolling.
Feeding off Gilliam's play, the Flying Eagles took a quick 10-1 lead before the Tigers scored their first basket.
The initial run included a follow up slam by Gilliam, who also dove on the floor for a loose ball at midcourt that turned into points on the other end.
"I thought Ben played extremely well. Sometimes on Senior Night you can be really emotional and you might not play well. Ben came ready to play tonight," Kidd said. "Ben definitely set the tone for the game when he took that charge to begin the game. I thought he also made some great moves on the inside and of course Ben is going to rebound."
Gilliam finished the night with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Princeton briefly cut the lead to six before Woodrow exploded on a 6-0 run. When freshman Elijah Redfern scooped up back to back loose balls and converted on coast-to-coast drives, the Flying Eagles took their first double digit advantage and led 21-9 after one quarter.
Four straight points in the second quarter from Grant Cochran helped the Tigers get back inside double figures three minutes into the second quarter.
Woodrow answered immediately with two free throws from DeWayne Richardsson and a bucket from Kaden Slay off an assist from Gilliam to go up 13 points.
Princeton battled, but could never get back inside single digits the rest of the way.
McMillen scored 12 points and had 13 rebounds. Keynan Cook scored the first two baskets of the game and finished with 13 for Woodrow, while Redfern scored 12 and had eight assists.
The stakes will be much higher Tuesday when the same two teams meet to open sectional play at the home of the Tigers.
"It is do or die from here. We have to work tomorrow, work hard Saturday and Monday to get ready," Kidd said. "It will be totally different down at their place Tuesday. I think we are going to have to play great defense, even better than what we did tonight. We will have to play with a lot of patience and poise. I think we are playing with some urgency now, but we are going to have to turn it up and lock in."
Princeton
Garrett Goins 4, Ethan Parsons 9, Chace Hancock 12, Lay Lay Wilborn 6, Grant Cochran 8, Jon Wellman 2.
Woodrow Wilson
Ben Gilliam 14, Keynan Cook 13, Maddex McMillen 12, DeWayne Richardson 5, Kayden Slay 4, Elijah Redfern 12.
P: 9 13 11 8 — 41
WW: 21 13 12 14 — 60
3-point goals: P: 2 (Hancock 2), WW: 0 . Fouled out: None