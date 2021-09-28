Flying Eagles claim Class AAA Region 3 title

Woodrow Wilson fired a team score of 235 to claim the Class AAA Region 3 golf championship Tuesday at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.
Zan Hill led the Flying Eagles with a 77, with Jonah Wilson one stroke behind at 78. Tucker Lambert’s 80 rounded out the team score, and Ian Thompson finished with an 85.
The Flying Eagles qualified for the state tournament, set for Oct. 5-6 on the Speidel Course at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
“We exceeded expectations today,” Woodrow coach Butch Freeman told the Gazette-Mail of Charleston. “Of course my No. 1 and No. 2 (Hill and Wilson), they’re played pretty consistent. (Lambert and Thompson) both played better than they’ve been playing. Tucker Lambert, we told him not to hit driver today except one time and he kept it in play with his other club. That made a difference and he had his best result of the season with an 80.”
Oak Hill’s Jack Hayes shot a 77 to qualify individually. He and Hill tied for the low round of the day behind George Washington’s Mario Palumbo (75).
The team runner-up was George Washington with a 237. The Patriots won the championship last year, with Woodrow Wilson finishing second.
The other individual scores for GW were Anderson Goldman (80), Austin Willard (82) and Sam Alderman (88).
Oak Hill was third with a 258 and Greenbrier East fourth at 264.
Remaining individual scores
Oak Hill: Jack Hayes 77, Zane Wolfe 88, Ian Maynor 93, Bethany Rosiek 127
Greenbrier East: Zach Patton 89, Jake Rashau 89, Evan Vaugh 86, Ryan Meadows 109
St. Albans (276): Kaleb Smith 85, Jayce Fonzelle 94, Garrett Comer 97, Dylan Bowles 120
Riverside (329): Will Wentz 97, Aiden Cooke 112, Brooklyn Fidler 127, Danny Diaz 120
Princeton (351): Daniel Howell 131, Virgil Ellison 121, Dylan Canterbury 99, Samvat Yadav 147
South Charleston (389): Shane Powell 123, Connor Sparks 107, Dakota Arthur 159, Tyler Stevenson 159