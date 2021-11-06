Woodrow Wilson looked like a team on a mission Saturday.
After dropping the first two sets to George Washington, the Flying Eagles won the next three and stunned the host Patriots to win the Class AAA Region 3 championship.
Woodrow lost the first set 25-19 and the second 25-18. But the Flying Eagles won a tight third set 25-23.
Drawing momentum, they took the fourth set 25-15.
In the decisive fifth set, Woodrow again survived a close battle for a 15-13 victory.
GW had eliminated Greenbrier East earlier in the day, while Woodrow disposed of Capital.
In Class A, Greenbrier West defeated Charleston Catholic 3 sets to 1 for the Region 3 championship. The Cavaliers beat the Irish for the Section 2 championship on Wednesday.
West had eliminated James Monroe in five sets, and the Irish did the same to Summers County.
All four teams will play in the state tournament starting Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Seeds will be announced this weekend.