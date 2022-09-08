A week removed from a tight 1-0 victory at Oak Hill, Woodrow Wilson learned some things from that encounter to work on for their rematch Thursday in Beckley.
It worked out as hoped.
The Flying Eagles scored two goals in a four-minute span in the first half and made it stand for a 2-0 win to sweep the season series from their sectional opponent at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
Woodrow (4-1-3) wanted to force the Red Devils to play a defensive game and achieved that most of the night. The strategy was partly based on last week's victory.
"Yes, actually," coach Julie Agnor said. "We have to go wide. It was very obvious; when we looked down the field, the wings were just constantly open. So that was the game plan. It worked pretty well. We were able to move the ball and get to where we needed to be."
It paid off in the first half.
Woodrow took a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute when Ama Ackon-Annan took a pass from London Baker and fired a shot that just got by Oak Hill keeper Tayloro Suttle.
Four minutes later, Ackon-Annan assisted on the second goal. Senior Sophie Ball belted one from just inside the 18-yard box to give the Flying Eagles a two-goal lead.
They wouldn't score the rest of the night but fired several shots on goal, and keeper Ally Arthur posted her fourth shutout of the season.
"Our game plan was to get up on them and try to play forward a little more, but they've got pretty explosive players and it's kind of hard sometimes to get forward like we want to," Oak Hill coach Gerald Wilburn said. "With (Mya) Wooton and Sophie Hall and (Cassidy) Agnor, they're pretty good ballplayers."
Suttle, a sophomore, played well in goal in the second half as the Flying Eagles got off several shots in her direction.
"She's a sophomore, first-year keeper," Wilburn said. "She's green as can be. I've said it before, she's learning every game. She's athletic and she's getting down on the ball. Different things that she's not used to, she struggles a little bit."
Despite a second loss to the Flying Eagles, Wilburn believes his team will be ready in the postseason. He said the Red Devils (3-4-1) were down two starters because of Covid, and they may have lost Kiersten Settle, who went down with an injury with 8:50 left in the game.
"It's still going to be tough for (Woodrow) to get out of the section, when it's all said and done," said Wilburn, whose team will travel to Greenbrier East on Tuesday. "Hopefully we'll be peaking at the right time."
For the Flying Eagles, who visit Princeton Tuesday in the first of five straight road games, Agnor said it was a matter of everything they set out to do coming together.
"Yesterday we worked a lot on transition on the field, and shooting was our big focus," she said. "We talked about team unity, being a team and being unbeatable as a team. They took it to heart.
"And then of course Sophie said today, 'Girls, we just need to have fun.' They chose it. They chose to have fun, to play hard and do the things that needed to be done."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
