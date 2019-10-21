By now, prep football fans in the area know all about Independence sophomore running back Atticus Goodson. But if anyone needed a reminder that the Patriots have other weapons, it came Friday night.
Cody Fleenor teamed with Goodson to give Independence over 500 yards of rushing yardage in a 37-12 win in the Battle of '76 series with rival Liberty. Fleenor himself had his biggest game of the year with a game-high 254 yards and three touchdowns
For his efforts, Fleenor is one of five finalists for the Register-Herald Prep Football Player of the Week award. The others are (in alphabetical order) Cameron Ellis of PikeView, Kyle King of Greenbrier East, Monroe Mohler of James Monroe and the Shady Spring defense.
Week 8 Standouts
Greenbrier West's Noah Brown ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns in a 22-12 win over Richwood. ... Cameron Ellis threw two touchdown passes, ran 12 times for 152 yards and two scores and caught 10 passes for 117 yards and two more TDs as PikeView outslugged River View 49-34. ... Atticus Goodson ran for 255 yards and three touchdowns for Independence. ... Greenbrier East's Kyle King ran for a pair of touchdowns, passed for two and caught another, bringing his team back from a 14-point deficit to defeat Ripley 34-28 in double overtime. ... Monroe Mohler ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns, threw for 140 yards and a TD and caught a 64-yard scoring toss as James Monroe took down Princeton 42-28. ... Koby Taylor-Williams ran for 206 yards and two TDs for PikeView. ... Shady Spring's defense forced three more takeaways and posted its fourth shutout of the season, 34-0 over Oak Hill.