Five turnovers hurt Woodrow in loss at University

MORGANTOWN – Every prize fighter needs to take a few body shots if he or she wants to be the champion.
On Friday at Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium, the University football team found itself reeling from a couple of tough punches by visiting Woodrow Wilson.
Trailing 10-7 after the first quarter, the Hawks were facing a 3rd down and 14 from their own 45-yard line. A 13-yard pass to Jaeden Hammack from quarterback Luke Hudson and a 4th-down pass to Kolton Burns picked up the first down and might just have been the plays needed for UHS to avoid an upset.
Seven plays later, senior running back Colin McBee scored from two yards out and then the Hawks recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff on their way to scoring 31 points in the second half.
Woodrow Wilson never threatened again in the contest and UHS (11-0) picked up a first-round Class AAA playoff victory by a 52-10 score.
“They came to play,” UHS head coach John Kelley said. “They came out and went right down the field. When they went up 10-7, I was a little nervous because it was exactly what we worried about all week.”
Mistakes were the theme for the Flying Eagles (5-6) as they had five turnovers in the contest. The fumble on the kickoff was recovered by senior Joseph Miker and that set up the big run by the Hawks.
“Five turnovers in a ball game will kill you no matter who you are playing,” Woodrow Wilson coach Chad Street Starrett said. “You can’t turn the ball over that many times and expect to be close.”
With momentum clearly on their side, the Hawks unleashed a pass rush that had WWHS quarterback Maddex McMillen scrambling for much of the game.
It was a key adjustment, by UHS, after the first two drives that led to the pressure.
“I kept telling coach (Rich) Braham that we weren’t getting to the quarterback,” Kelley said. “They hit the (big pass play) down the sideline but from then on they didn’t have time to do anything. That quarterback is a great player and we beat him half to death. He’s going to be beat up pretty bad.”
UHS scored in all phases of the game as McBee finished with 100 yards rushing on 16 carries with three touchdowns. Hudson, starting his second game of the season, completed his first seven passes and finished with 204 yards on 14-of-18 passing with two scoring tosses to Elija Jackson, who finished with 114 yards on four catches.
The Hawks also scored on a 30-yard interception return by Jaeden Hammack, a punt block return by Daniel Henderson and a 26-yard field goal by kicker John Coleman.
“Those plays in the second quarter really ignited us,” Kelley said. “We blew it wide open with the pick six, the blocked punt, all of a sudden everything they did was working for us.”
The Hawks return to action on either next Friday or Saturday when they will host Cabell Midland, which knocked off South Charleston 49-12 on Friday.
University is also getting some good news on the injury front as junior starting quarterback Chase Edwards is trending toward returning. Also, junior tight end/defensive end Noah Braham could be back for the state semifinals if the Hawks are fortunate enough to advance.
“Chase is in protocol and looks really good for next week,” Kelley said. “He’s progressed very well, and it looks real good for next week. Noah would definitely be back if we can make it to the semifinals. But we got Cabell Midland next and it’s going to be tough. It’s supposed to get harder each week.”
WWHS 10 0 0 0 10
UHS 7 31 14 0 52
First Quarter
WW – Keynan Cook 33 pass from Maddex McMillen (Connor Mollohan kick)
UHS – Elija Jackson 33 72 pass from Luke Hudson (John Coleman kick)
WW – McMillen 20 FG
Second Quarter
UHS – Colin McBee 2 run (Coleman kick)
UHS – Jackson 19 pass from Hudson (Coleman kick)
UHS – Daniel Henderson punt block return (Coleman kick)
UHS – Coleman 26 FG
UHS – Jaeden Hammack 30 interception return (Coleman kick)
Third Quarter
UHS – McBee 10 run (Coleman kick)
UHS – McBee 6 run (Coleman kick)
RUSHING – WWHS: McMillen 10-(-32), Nathaniel Grayton 5-13, Matthew Moore 6-14, Tylai Kimble 3-2. UHS: McBee 16-100 3 TDs, Hudson 3-1, Daminn Cunningham 2-3.
PASSING – WWHS: McMillen 17-28-3 180 TD. UHS: Hudson 14-18-1 204 2 TDs.
RECEIVING – WWHS: Elijah Redfern 5-41, Cook 4-74 TD, Elijah Waller 3-35, Michael Miller 3-25, Grayton 1-7. UHS: Jackson 4-114 2 TDs, Hammack 5-55, Kolton Burns 1-2, McBee 1-10, Cunningham 1-9, Clawges 1-8, Donald Brandel 1-6.