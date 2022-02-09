A little over two years ago, Emma Kesterson presented an offer to Micah Fisher.
"I ran cross country and Micah wrestled," Kesterson said. "I made a deal with her that if she ran cross country with me our sophomore year then I would wrestle with her."
Fisher accepted, and things went well. Both girls finished in the top 25 at their regional meet that season. And, to her credit, Kesterson made good on her end of the bargain, too, and joined the Greenbrier East wrestling team that winter.
There was never any doubt about Fisher's commitment to wrestling, given her track record, bloodline and exhibited passion for the sport. As it turned out, Kesterson also fell in love with the sport.
Both are now seniors and are carrying the torch for girls wrestling at Greenbrier East, keeping it burning in the here and now and seeing that it remains lit after they are gone.
The friends and teammates are pioneers of sorts when it comes to girls wrestling in West Virginia. They both competed in the inaugural West Virginia Girls Championship, and there they will return Saturday in Parkersburg.
Wrestling will begin at 1 p.m.
Both will be making their third and final appearance at the girls tournament. Fisher goes in as a two-time state champion, winning at 127 as a sophomore and again at 140 last season.
Kesterson had her biggest success last season, finishing runner-up at 133.
Their paths to wrestling were decidedly different, but both resulted in a strong love for the sport.
As the daughter of a decorated wrestler, Fisher got started at a young age. Her dad Rodney was a two-time All-American at wrestling power Liberty University who went on to wrestle at USA Wrestling events, winning multiple national championships.
That passion rubbed off on Micah, and she draws inspiration from her dad.
"I definitely enjoyed it as a kid. My family has wrestled for years, so I was brought to the first couple of practices. But it was my choice to stay because I just really loved the sport and I've stuck with it all these years," she said.
"He's been a really great coach all these years and really inspires me. To see him go far and do so well, even after high school and college level, just inspired me to keep going and have a future in wrestling. And it showed me the drive that he has. He's still out here on the mats beating up on all of us at 50 years of age. It shows me what a person can do in life."
Kesterson's introduction to wrestling may have come as result of her deal with Fisher, but it evolved into a passion.
"It was pretty intimidating at first," Kesterson said. "I didn't really know what I was doing and a lot of the competition I went against, they had been wrestling for a while. It finally all just kind of clicked and I got into it and really learned to love it, and it's been like that ever since."
l l l
Both girls' futures will be impacted by wrestling — one directly, one indirectly.
Fisher has always wanted to wrestle at the collegiate level. She's entering that phase of her life at an opportune time.
Women's wrestling is the nation's fastest growing sport. Colleges and universities all over the nation are sanctioning women's wrestling, and several states' high school governing bodies are sanctioning girls wrestling. West Virginia is not there yet, but the Secondary School Activities Commission has pledged its support.
Fisher has received some scholarship offers, one a full ride, but says she believes University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., will be her school of choice.
"We've gone up there, I've already applied and been accepted. I've talked to a couple of girls on the team and we're going to talk to the actual coach of the team hopefully over spring break," she said. "They've got a really good, really big wrestling team, so it should benefit me well."
Once she meets coach Donnie Stephens, Fisher expects to be offered a scholarship.
Even if she isn't, she won't actually need it. In the spring, Fisher plans to enlist with the Army National Guard, which will pay her college tuition in full.
She's a pretty good shot. Fisher has been a member of Greenbrier East's successful Junior ROTC air rifle team for a little over a year at the urging of leader Maj. Darel Pickenpaugh, a former head wrestling coach at the school.
The team won a state championship last year, and last weekend placed eighth nationally at the Army Service Nationals.
Fisher plans to major in either computer science or criminal justice and will also study a foreign language.
Kesterson also plans on making an impact, even if it isn't in wrestling.
She plans on majoring in veterinary medicine. She said she has wanted to be a veterinarian since she was little, but based on her own experiences, it's something she sees a true need for.
"I live on a farm and I've noticed that getting a vet out to where we are specifically is really difficult," Kesterson said. "So I just want to be able to almost be mobile and, if I were able to get that degree, to go out and help as many people as I can, because I know not all vets are available all the time."
Spartans head coach Mark Solak said wrestling has helped Kesterson develop into the person she is today, and sees her succeeding at any direction life takes her because of it.
"Emma has come a long way," Solak said. "I've seen her go toe-to-toe with just about any boy in here and she's not afraid to get banged up, bruised, scraped. She loves the sport of wrestling and she really uses it to motivate herself in her life. I really think that's going to help her in the long run because it's made her a better person and tougher mentally and physically. She wants to go to veterinary school, and I believe she is going to be able to attain anything she wants because of wrestling."
Rodney Fisher knew what to expect out of his daughter, of course. But he has been really impressed by Kesterson over the last three seasons.
"She's got a lot of pins in her career, and most of them she's losing at the time, usually in the third period," he said. "I saw her do this in her first year several times. That's pretty uncommon for wrestlers to be able to come back and do that, especially in the first year. She's just really showed a lot of heart to me. That's one of the unique things I've notice about her. She's really hard-nosed and mentally driven, and she's very competitive on the mat."
l l l
Greenbrier East has played a big part in advancing girls wrestling in West Virginia, albeit with low numbers.
In addition to Fisher's state title and Kesterson's runner-up finish, Aaliyah Robertson won the championship at 195 last season. Those three girls alone scored 74 points, good for third in the state behind champion Musselman (139) and East Hardy (109), both of which fielded nearly full squads.
Taking part in the tournament has been a memorable experience for Kesterson.
"I've been wrestling at that tournament for the past two years and I seem to have done pretty well, so I'm excited to see what I do this year," she said.
Just like Kesterson, Fisher is thankful for the opportunities girls are getting.
"I think it's awesome. In the past there's been a couple of colleges that have women's wrestling, but now that there's a lot more, there's a lot more competition," she said. "It just brings up the level of respect for women's wrestling with all these high level competitive teams out there."
The number of girls in the Greenbrier East camp, including the feeder systems, is not where Solak wants to see it. But just having a presence is a positive thing, and Fisher and Kesterson are a major reason for that, both through their success and their direct interaction with the girls at Eastern Greenbrier. Two of them — seventh-grader Maya Frank and eighth-grader Ta'Naya Sanchez — will join Fisher and Kesterson in Parkersburg this weekend.
"Not a lot of numbers, but we're hoping that's going to increase, because when you slowly build and you start to see those girls doing well, especially if we can bring home some more hardware this weekend," he said.
"They have really paved the way for women's wrestling at Greenbrier East."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber