First-year coach Adkins excited as Warriors head into Phase III

Wyoming East made its first trip to the state playoffs in five years last fall. In order to make a return, the Warriors will have to do so with a new head coach and some new personnel.
The good thing is, they will be familiar faces.
Jimmy Adkins takes over as the head coach for Larry Thompson, who resigned in January and is now an assistant at University Lab High School in Louisiana. Adkins spent the last three years as an assistant at East.
That at least gives Adkins the luxury of familiarity, which comes in handy during this time of pandemic. He was awarded the job in late February, not long before the coronavirus shut everything down.
"I actually got to work with the kids; we hit the weight room hard for a couple of weeks," Adkins said. "I had, like, 30-plus kids in there the first two weeks I had the job before we got hit with all this Covid stuff. After that, I stayed in touch with the boys. A lot of these kids don't have access to weights at the house, so I would send a lot of in-home workouts. I would tell them to put a dufflebag on their back, a book bag, do squats, stuff like that. I tried to keep them motivated as much as possible."
East began Phase III of the Secondary School Activities Commission's plan to ease student-athletes back into competition on Monday. Adkins is excited to be at that point and hopeful to build on a successful 2019.
The Warriors went 8-2 in the regular season and advanced to the Class AA playoffs for the first time since 2014. They fell to Oak Glen in the first round.
A huge part of the reason for that success was running back Caleb Bower. He will be back for his senior season, a year after rushing for 2,034 yards and 26 touchdowns.
The challenge for East will be to replace other key positions, including quarterback Seth Ross. The four-year starter finished last season 104-of-197 passing (52.8 percent) for 1,518 yards and 16 touchdowns.
"Seth pretty much came in and took over his freshman year and he played every snap ever since," Adkins said. "Seth was quiet, but he was a leader. He kept everybody straight. You would tell him to do something one time, he would do it. He was a good leader, would do absolutely anything for the team to win. There's kids who want the (stats); Seth wasn't that kid. He would turn around and hand off to Bower every play if we had to and be fine with it, as long as we were winning. He was that kind of kid."
Adkins is confident he has Ross' replacement in Brandon Simpson. The senior has three years of starting experience as a ball carrier and brings an element to the position Adkins believes the school has not seen in a while.
"I don't remember the last time Wyoming East had a mobile quarterback," Adkins said. "Don't get me wrong. Wyoming East has some very talented quarterbacks ... all the way back to Thad Grogg. Wyoming East has always produced good quarterbacks, I think. But the thing that Brandon brings to the table is he's not afraid to tuck it and run. He's that kind of quarterback."
Adkins is looking for someone to step up as targets for Simpson after the graduation of Jacob Bishop (31 receptions, 526 yards, 8 TDs) and Caden Lookabill (28-564, 5).
The offensive line will also need help. Senior center Josh Reilley is the lone returning starter up front.
