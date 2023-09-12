The first WVSSAC prep football ratings of the season.
Class AAA
School Rec. Rtg.
1. Morgantown 3-0 13.33
2. Parkersburg South 3-0 13
3. Wheeling Park 2-0 12.5
4. Parkersburg 3-0 12.33
5. Huntington 2-0 12
6. Brooke 3-0 11.67
tie. Princeton 3-0 11.67
8. Cabell Midland 3-0 11.33
9. Bridgeport 2-1 9.53
tie. Woodrow Wilson 2-1 9.53
tie. Musselman 2-1 9.53
12. Martinsburg 3-0 9.33
13. Spring Mills 2-1 9.13
14. Jefferson 2-1 9.07
15. Hedgesville 2-1 8.47
16. Hurricane 2-1 8.07
17. Oak Hill 2-1 7.47
18. Riverside 1-2 6
tie. University 1-2 6
20. George Washington 1-2 5.93
Class AA
1. North Marion 2-0 11.5
2. Philip Barbour 2-0 11
tie. Frankfort 3-0 11
4. Roane County 3-0 10.67
tie. Fairmont 3-0 10.67
6. Mingo Central 3-0 9.33
tie. Weir 3-0 9.33
tie. Scott 3-0 9.33
9. Lincoln 3-0 9
10. Liberty Harrison 2-0 7.5
11. Winfield 2-1 7.4
12. Point Pleasant 1-1 7.35
13. Nitro 2-1 7.3
14. Lewis County 2-1 6.9
15. East Fairmont 2-1 6.6
tie. Chapmanville 2-1 6.6
17. Shady Spring 2-1 6.57
18. Logan 1-1 5.4
19. Herbert Hoover 1-2 5.17
20. Bluefield 1-1 5.1
tie. Keyser 1-1 5.1
Class A
1. Man 3-0 8.67
2. St. Marys 2-0 8
tie. James Monroe 2-0 8
4. Midland Trail 3-0 7.67
5. Williamstown 3-0 7.33
6. Montcalm 2-0 7
tie. Petersburg 3-0 7
8. Wahama 3-0 6.67
9. Tyler Consolidated 2-0 6.5
10. Tucker County 3-0 6.33
tie. Greenbrier West 3-0 6.33
12. Valley 3-0 6
13. Moorefield 2-1 5.6
14. Tug Valley 2-1 5.27
15. Meadow Bridge 2-1 4.93
16. Cameron 2-1 4.73
17. Webster County 2-1 4.6
tie. Madonna 2-1 4.6
tie. Wirt County 2-1 4.6
20. Gilmer County 2-1 4.53
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.