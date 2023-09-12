Woodrow Wilson Wilson vs Greenbrier East

Johathon Zakresky, of Woodrow Wilson, breaks away for some yardage during game against Greenbrier East Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

The first WVSSAC prep football ratings of the season.

Class AAA

School Rec. Rtg.

1. Morgantown 3-0 13.33

2. Parkersburg South 3-0 13

3. Wheeling Park 2-0 12.5

4. Parkersburg 3-0 12.33

5. Huntington 2-0 12

6. Brooke 3-0 11.67

tie. Princeton 3-0 11.67

8. Cabell Midland 3-0 11.33

9. Bridgeport 2-1 9.53

tie. Woodrow Wilson 2-1 9.53

tie. Musselman 2-1 9.53

12. Martinsburg 3-0 9.33

13. Spring Mills 2-1 9.13

14. Jefferson 2-1 9.07

15. Hedgesville 2-1 8.47

16. Hurricane 2-1 8.07

17. Oak Hill 2-1 7.47

18. Riverside 1-2 6

tie. University 1-2 6

20. George Washington 1-2 5.93

Class AA

1. North Marion 2-0 11.5

2. Philip Barbour 2-0 11

tie. Frankfort 3-0 11

4. Roane County 3-0 10.67

tie. Fairmont 3-0 10.67

6. Mingo Central 3-0 9.33

tie. Weir 3-0 9.33

tie. Scott 3-0 9.33

9. Lincoln 3-0 9

10. Liberty Harrison 2-0 7.5

11. Winfield 2-1 7.4

12. Point Pleasant 1-1 7.35

13. Nitro 2-1 7.3

14. Lewis County 2-1 6.9

15. East Fairmont 2-1 6.6

tie. Chapmanville 2-1 6.6

17. Shady Spring 2-1 6.57

18. Logan 1-1 5.4

19. Herbert Hoover 1-2 5.17

20. Bluefield 1-1 5.1

tie. Keyser 1-1 5.1

Class A

1. Man 3-0 8.67

2. St. Marys 2-0 8

tie. James Monroe 2-0 8

4. Midland Trail 3-0 7.67

5. Williamstown 3-0 7.33

6. Montcalm 2-0 7

tie. Petersburg 3-0 7

8. Wahama 3-0 6.67

9. Tyler Consolidated 2-0 6.5

10. Tucker County 3-0 6.33

tie. Greenbrier West 3-0 6.33

12. Valley 3-0 6

13. Moorefield 2-1 5.6

14. Tug Valley 2-1 5.27

15. Meadow Bridge 2-1 4.93

16. Cameron 2-1 4.73

17. Webster County 2-1 4.6

tie. Madonna 2-1 4.6

tie. Wirt County 2-1 4.6

20. Gilmer County 2-1 4.53

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video