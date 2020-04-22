First phase to reopen WVGA set for next month

The game of golf has been built around a set of core values such as honesty, integrity and sportsmanship. However, also included in those core values are respect, responsibility, courtesy and judgment.
The West Virginia Golf Association is banking on those values to successfully restore competitive golf around the Mountain State amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first group to swing into action will be the West Virginia Senior Series, with five tournaments scheduled in May. The first event is set for May 11 at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood.
"This past week, we sent a notice to our senior golfers with our plan to gradually reopen our one-day events," WVGA executive director Brad Ullman said. "We are going to go ahead and try to conduct the senior events in the month of May."
The key to starting with the Senior Series, according to Ullman, will be the fact that they are one-day events. That decision comes on the heels of the WVGA postponing four state championships and canceling three junior golf events.
"What we felt was the main difference between a state championship and a one-day senior event was food and beverages were not necessary and overnight lodging was not necessary," Ullman explained. "Players can arrive the morning of the event, play golf, depart and be home by dark."
For these early tournaments to be successful, golfers will need to strictly adhere to the executive order issued by Gov. Jim Justice which set guidelines for playing golf.
"We are going to abide by the executive order allowing only one cart per person. That will be strictly enforced. We will also promote walking for those that would like to walk," Ullman said. "The key is shrinking the field sizes for the month of May. We normally have close to 100 golfers at Greenhills. The event has been limited to 48 players this year because the golf course has 50 carts."
To adhere to the social distancing guidelines, shotgun starts have been eliminated and tee times will be issued to help spread the field, which will also limit the amount of players around the practice areas. Rules sheets and player notices will be emailed, while registration and scoring will be done digitally.
Included in the notices sent to the senior golfers is a link that outlines the coronavirus symptoms, as well as how to protect themselves. Full refunds will be issued without question for golfers feeling ill.
"We want to be sure we are doing things right, slowly and cautiously, as we begin this first phase of reopening the WVGA," Ullman emphasized.
The WVGA events that were postponed include the West Virginia Two-Person Scramble Championship, which was moved to Oct. 3-4 and will remain at Stonewall Resort; the West Virginia Junior Match Play Championship, rescheduled for June 19-20 at Parkersburg Country Club; and the West Virginia Mid-Amateur Championship has been moved to Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.
"The Mid-Am and the Junior Match Play were slated to be played originally in early May," Ullman explained. "We just didn't feel it was right to play them at that time, simply because those events involve overnight stays, not only for staff, but also for people that want to play. We all know the uncertainty of hotel rooms and lack of social gathering areas, so we thought it was in the best interest to postpone those events at this time."
The fourth championship to be postponed was the West Virginia Four-ball Championship at the Raven Golf Course at Snowshoe Mountain. The move was necessitated by the decision of golf course ownership not to open its courses until late June. The West Virginia Four-Ball will be contested Aug. 8-9.
The junior events canceled include the North-South Junior Matches at Glade Springs, the West Virginia. vs. Virginia. Junior team matches and the Callaway Junior Tour event at the Raven, played in mid-June.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981