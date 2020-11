First night of volleyball sectionals in the books

T. Paige Dalporto/For The Register-Herald

Greenbrier West’s Brooke Nutter sends the ball over the net during their Class A Region 3, Section 2 match against Charleston Catholic Monday in Charmco. The Cavaliers swept the match by scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-16 to advance to the semifinals, where they will take on No. 1 seed Greater Beckley Christian Wednesday at 6 p.m.