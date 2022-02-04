History was made Friday at The Greenbrier.
The Battle for the Springhouse marked the first time basketball was played at the famed resort. The Centennial Hall ballroom was transformed into a gym as eight teams played in the inaugural tournament.
The final scores on the first day saw Greenbrier East defeat Nitro 60-51 and Bridgeport take down Martinsburg 53-38 in girls action. On the boys side, Cabell Midland beat Martinsburg 66-59 and Wyoming East got past Bluefield 62-59 in overtime.
Today, Bluefield and Martinsburg will meet in the boys consolation game at 1 p.m., followed at 3 p.m. by the girls consolation between Nitro and Martinsburg.
At 5 p.m., Wyoming East and Cabell Midland will meet for the boys championship. At 7 p.m., tournament host Greenbrier East will face Bridgeport for the title.
Here are the results from each game:
Boys
Wyoming East 62, Bluefield 59, OT
Wyoming East battled back from a 41-30 halftime deficit to force overtime and defeated Class AA No. 3 Bluefield 62-59.
Four players scored in double figures for the No. 8 Warriors (7-6), led by 25 from Tanner Whitten. Garrett Mitchell had 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Cole Lambert and Chandler Johnson scored 10 apiece.
Caleb Fuller scored 25 to lead the Beavers. Reginald Hairston had 16 points, and Chance Johnson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Beavers (10-3), who had a seven-game win streak snapped.
Cabell Midland 66, Martinsburg 59
Cabell Midland led wire to wire in defeating Martinsburg 66-59.
Chandler Schmidt led the Knights (8-7) with 19 points and 12 rebounds
Girls
Greenbrier East 60, Nitro 51
Cadence Stewart scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Class AAAA No. 5 Greenbrier East defeated Class AAA No. 5 Nitro 60-51.
The Spartans (11-4) 24 points off turnovers. Nitro gave the ball away 31 times, 19 off Greenbrier East steals. Allie Dunford had seven of those.
Daisha Summers had nine points and nine rebounds for the Spartans. Layla Pence grabbed 10 boards.
Taylor Maddox had 27 points, four assists and four steals for the Wildcats. Emily Lancaster added 15 points and eight rebounds.
Bridgeport 53, Martinsburg 38
Emily Anderson's 28 points and 12 rebounds led Bridgeport past Martinsburg 53-38.
Gabby Roop added 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Indians (6-8). Bridgeport held the Bulldogs to single digits in the second, third and fourth quarters.
Martinsburg (0-16) got 22 points from Olivia Mayer. Tayari Rosario grabbed 13 rebounds and Kaydance Bradley 11.