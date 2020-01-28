Girls
Oak Hill 34, Park 22
Kyndall Ince and Taysia Gray scored 10 points apiece and Oak Hill remained undefeated with a 34-22 win over Park.
Abby Dillon led Park and was the game’s high scorer with 11 points.
Oak Hill plays Baileysville today at 4:45 p.m., while Park will play Shady Spring at 11 a.m. today.
Oak Hill (11-0)
Graclin Tabit 1, Kiana Kiszka 2, Kyndall Dooley 3, Edith Milam 4, Peyton Light 4, Kyndall Ince 10, Taysia Gray 10. Totals: 15 4-8 34.
Park (4-5)
Maya Wooten 2, Abby Dillon 11, Grace Sharp 2, Jayla Joyce 2, Sarah Diehl 1, Alee Adkins 4. Totals: 9 2-12 22.
OH: 4 8 12 10 — 34
P: 2 8 3 9 — 22
3-point goals: OH: None; P: 2 (Dillon 2). Fouled out: None.
PikeView 36, Shady Spring 17
Riley Meadows poured in 16 points to lead PikeView past Shady Spring, 36-17.
Josie Cross led Shady with nine points.
PikeView will play Eastern Greenbrier today at 1:45 p.m., while Shady Spring plays Park at 11 a.m. today.
PikeView (10-2)
Jenna Browning 4, Brooke Craft 4, Jocelyn Hall 2, Victoria Meadows 2, Jae Shrewsbury 4, Hannah Harden 2, Riley Meadows 16, Laicey Necessary 2. Totals: 13 8-8 36.
Shady Spring (3-5)
Austyn Barnes 2, Josie Cross 9, Gracie McCallister 2, Kylee Barnes 3, Mallory Phillips 1. Totals: 7 2-8 17.
PV: 6 14 8 8 — 36
SS: 3 5 4 5 — 17
3-point goals: PV: 1 (Barnes); SS: 2 (R. Meadows 2). Fouled out: None.
Eastern Greenbrier 57,
Independence 14
Eastern Greenbrier raced out to a 25-10 halftime lead en route to a 57-16 win over Independence.
Bali Coles scored 10 points to lead a balance attack for the Lady Knights, while Kennedy Stewart added nine. Marley Patterson and MacKenna McClure added eight points apiece.
Alexis Stack led the Lady Patriots with six points and Alivia Monroe scored five.
Eastern Greenbrier will play PikeView today at 1:45 p.m. and Independence will be back in action Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the BAC.
Independence (8-5)
Madeline Nelson 2, Alivia Monroe 5, Alexis Stack 6, Ally Hypes 3. Totals: 7 2-7 16.
Eastern Greenbrier (11-1)
Kennedy Stewart 9, Abbie McCoy 4, Taylor Boswell 2, Marley Patterson 8, Bali Coles 10, Peyton Backer 2, MacKenna McClure 8, Layla Pence 6, Alizabeth Wooding 8. Totals: 24 6-12 57.
I: 6 4 4 2 — 16
EG: 12 13 14 18 — 57
3-point goals: I: None; EG: 3 (Patterson, Stewart 2). Fouled out: None.
Boys
Beckley-Stratton 61,
PikeView 49
Beckley-Stratton pulled away late to defeat PikeView.
Elijah Redfern led the Bulldogs with a game-high 32 points and Braydon Hawthorne added 10 points.
Jared Vestal led PikeView with 14 points, while Zach Rose and Koen Sartin added 10 points each.
Beckley-Stratton will play Eastern Greenbrier today at 3:15 p.m. PikeView will play Park today at 12:15 p.m.
PikeView
Zach Rose 10, Drew Damewood 7, Jared Vestal 14, Koen Sartin 10, David Thomas 8. Totals: 19 9-13 49.
Beckley-Stratton
Elijah Waller 4, Braydon Hawthorne 10, Zion Hawthorne 5, Jonathan Collins 6, Elijah Redfern 32, Jaylon Walton 2, Phillip Law 2. Totals: 19 20-28 61.
PV: 8 13 15 13 — 49
BS: 17 12 10 22 — 61
3-point goals: PV: 2 (Vestal); BS: 3 (B. Hawthorne 2, Z. Hawthorne). Fouled out: Players.
Shady Spring 53, Park 47, OT
Brady Green scored a game-high 24 points to lift Shady Spring past Park in overtime, 53-47.
Gavin Davis added 12 points for the Tigers and Amman Maxwell chipped in 10 points. Josiah McKoy scored 16 points for the Roadrunners and Colby Dillon added 13.
Park will play PikeView today at 12:15 p.m., while Shady Spring advances to the middle school championship game Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
Park
Josiah McKoy 16, Johvon Davis 3, Ty Austin 7, Nazir King 6, Drew Fitzwater 2, Colby Dillon 13. Totals: 17 8-14 47.
Shady Spring
Nate Richmond 7, Amman Maxwell 10, Brady Green 24, Gavin Davis 12. Totals: 23 7-11 53.
P: 8 16 12 9 2 — 47
SS: 13 6 18 8 8 — 53
3-point goals: P: 5 (Dillon 3, Austin, Mckey); SS: Players. Fouled out: None.