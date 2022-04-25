Saturday was a big day for the City of Beckley's athletic history.
The 2022 class of the Stratton/Woodrow Wilson Track and Field Hall of Fame was inducted Saturday during an intermission at the annual Beckley Relays. Fifteen former stars who had impacts on the program were recognized on the Pete Culicerto Track at Van Meter Stadium.
For three, however, the day was about much more.
Danny Hairston, William Ritchie and Irvin Wright became the first three Stratton High School athletes to be so honored.
"I think it's a long time coming," Ritchie said. "We were very proud during the time we were at Stratton High School."
The all Black school that got its start in 1907 integrated with Woodrow Wilson in 1967 — 13 years after the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision in Topeka, Kan., ruled segregation unconstitutional.
The recognition of Stratton's former athletes is important to keep their legacies alive, said Ritchie, who pointed out an unfortunate lack of tangible ways to do so.
"One of the sad things that occurred at some point after the desegregation, all of our trophies that we had won in all of the sporting events were destroyed," said Ritchie, who was wearing a green-and-gold Stratton Bulldogs jacket that he had specially made. "So that's a legacy that is gone and it only resides now in the memories of those who are still around."
Ritchie graduated with honors in May of 1966. He was an undefeated state champion in the 100-yard dash during his senior year, tying the state record during his championship run. He left for Howard University when he was 16 and became the school’s first known NCAA All-American in track and field, accomplishing the feat seven times. He was the NCAA college division 220-yard dash champion in 1969 and was a 1968 Olympic trials qualifier.
Last week, Ritchie was installed as president of the District of Columbia Society Sons of the American Revolution (DCSAR).
He now resides in Clinton, Md., but said, "I never forget where I came from."
Hairston was the holder of the longstanding state record in the low hurdles in the 1960s and was later a member of the Air Force Military Basketball Traveling Squad.
Wright won the 1966 Class AA state long jump championship and was also a regional champion. He also started at running back and point guard for the Stratton football and basketball teams, lettering in all three sports. He also played baseball in the WW league.
Wright, who passed away last year, was going to be inducted in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic canceled all spring sports.
Also honored Saturday were Tony Giles, Jason Walker, Robin Young, Mergie Bradley, Richard “Poke” Witt, Marquel Ali, Danny Culicerto, Lisa Hardin Knight, Joe Saunders, Sharlene Renee Bradley, Darnell Jackson and Greg O'Neal.
