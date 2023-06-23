The request was a last-minute offer that I simply could not refuse. Anytime someone offers to take me fishing, I am all ears. I love to fish with someone new in an area that I normally don’t fish because I always learn something – good or bad. Being a lifelong learner, fishing fits into a learning category that can easily last a lifetime filled with curiosity and unanswered questions if you only look. My grandfather told me when I was a child, “No matter where you go in life, you can always find a place to fish. Some places take a little more looking than others, but you can find a place to fish.” He was right, as he was with most life lessons he taught me.
In West Virginia, looking back now that is why I have probably never packed up and left for good — finding a place to fish is easy. From warmwater species to coldwater species, from fly rods to baitcasting reels, from lakes to streams, to ponds to rivers – it is a dealer’s choice smorgasbord of opportunities that await your line. And to take it a step further, most options are better than average. We are blessed.
When my son asked me if I wanted to go fishing for Father’s Day, I said, “Of course!” The invitation did not include the location, simply the time and place. That is all I needed. He assured me he would gather all the gear and make all the arrangements, all I needed to do was to show up. At one time in my career, I was a fishing guide. Like most all guides, we cherish and deeply appreciate others who guide – especially when they are offering.
My son is a whitewater professional – both a raft guide and a kayaker. That is how he earns his money during the summer break of college. He is on a whitewater river almost every day for work or play. When he told me the meeting place, I had a feeling we were fishing the famed New River.
And fished it, we did.
He had chosen the section of the Gorge – the Lower New. The water levels were perfect for float-fishing and had been at a consistent level for enough time that a pattern was possible, albeit never easy, if we were lucky enough to find it. Luck and fishing have always walked together in the same circles. On this particular day, they walked together holding hands.
By trial and error, we found (lucked into) a pattern that lasted the entire day – the fish were feeding deep on crawdads. By presenting my bait against the bottom, where there was current and structure (not hard to find on the New River) the smallmouth bass were eager to bite. When we looked for an area that had depth, a slow-moving current, and plenty of ambush rocks and boulders for the fish to hide in wait, we presented a soft-plastic lure with a weighted jig head to the fish. Often, we were rewarded with a chunky, feisty, smallmouth bass tugging and pulling against the current.
The fishing was as good as it gets for a fisherman who cherishes smallmouth bass. Add in the scenery of the Lower New River, it was a fine little day for a father and son to be a part of.
I have been blessed to fish the New River many, many times in my life – starting as a child with my father. This trip was different than the others. This trip was magical and can only be described as a gift.
As we pulled the raft over to the takeout, I walked up the hill to get my truck. On that walk, I realized, my son has become a very good, whitewater oarsman and a great guide. Better than I ever was or ever will be. Although I have no way of proving it for certain, I am convinced that my father and his father (my Granddad) went fishing with us that day. I smiled, looked towards the sky, and gave thanks. That was a wonderful Father’s Day gift to share.
